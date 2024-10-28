Vlasov, Veilleux, Lendak Named Players of the Week

Alexei Vlasov (Sioux Falls Stampede), New York Islanders prospect Xavier Veilleux (Muskegon Lumberjacks) and Alan Lendak (Fargo Force) have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Oct. 25-27.

Forward of the Week: Alexei Vlasov (Sioux Falls Stampede)

Hometown: Chelyabinsk, Russia

Birth Year: 2008

Recorded back-to-back, two-goal games, tying league leaders in scoring with four points.

Scored game-winning goals on consecutive nights to help the Stampede to a 6-4 road win vs. Des Moines and 5-0 home win vs. Omaha.

Registered five shots and a +4 rating.

Defenseman of the Week: Xavier Veilleux (Muskegon Lumberjacks)

Hometown: L'Ancienne-Lorette, QC

Commitment: Harvard University

NHL Draft: New York Islanders (2024)

Birth Year: 2006

Tied for first in scoring among USHL defensemen with three points.

Logged a primary and secondary assist in Muskegon's 5-4 loss to Chicago on Friday and added a primary helper in the Lumberjacks' 4-1 win vs. the Steel on Saturday.

Finished the weekend with a +6 rating, tied for best on the league over the week, and four shots.

Goalie of the Week: Alan Lendak

Hometown: Nitra, Slovakia

Birth Year: 2006

Made 24 saves in Fargo's 3-2 overtime win at Omaha on Friday.

Turned aside 27 of 30 shots to help the Force complete the road sweep vs. the Lancers in a 5-3 win on Saturday.

Finished the weekend with a 2-0-0-0 record, .902 save percentage (SV%) and 2.45 goals against average (GAA).

