Capitols Take Home Fifth Straight, Take Down Green Bay 2-1

October 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Madison Capitols pulled out a gritty 2-1 win over the Green Bay Gamblers on Saturday night, extending their winning streak to five games and moving into a tie for first place in the standings. Both teams showcased their special teams, with all scoring coming on the power play.

Madison opened the scoring at 12:59 in the first period when forward Mason Moe netted his third goal of the season. Ryker Lee set up the play with his eighth assist, while Diego Johnson added his sixth.

Green Bay leveled the game in the second period, as Aidan Park scored his fifth of the season at 9:28, assisted by Will Zellers and Lev Katzin.

In the third, Madison found the game-winner. Colton Jamieson capitalized on the power play at 14:23 with a slick feed from Lee, who earned his second assist of the night, while Moe also picked up an assist.

With the win, Madison improves to 7-2-1-1, tied for first place. The Capitols will look to continue their momentum at home next weekend as they host Youngstown for a two-game series.

Stay connected with the Madison Capitols on social media and the team's official website for the latest updates, news, and behind-the-scenes content as the team gears up for an exhilarating season ahead.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.