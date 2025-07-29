Watch EVERY ANGLE of Robert Carter Jr's INCREDIBLE Interception
July 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
Robert Carter Jr. made one of the most impressive defensive plays of the season, and we've got every angle.
