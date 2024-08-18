Washington's Slam Jump Starts Offense as Revs Blast Boxcars

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution offense put on a show on Saturday night in a 13-4 win over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, their 11th consecutive win against Hagerstown, in front of 4,487 fans at WellSpan Park.

The first set of offensive fireworks came right out of the gates as York's first four batters of the game reached against Hagerstown starter Yeudy Garcia. That burst was capped off by an opposite field grand slam home run from David Washington as the Revs held an immediate 4-0 lead.

Hagerstown slowly crept back into the game against Revs starter Ethan Lindow.

Ozzie Abreu singled home the Boxcars' first run in the top of the second inning. Two innings later, the Boxcars loaded the bases and Cito Culver drove a ball to deep left center field. Rudy Martin Jr saved multiple runs with a sliding grab, but one did score on the sacrifice fly, making it 4-2.

Joe Campagna brought Hagerstown within a run in the fifth, depositing an RBI single into shallow right field to slash York's lead to 4-3. Campagna ran the Boxcars out of the inning one batter later, however, when Abreu skied a high fly to deep left that was caught by Jacob Rhinesmith against the Nemesis. Campagna ended up at third base during the ball's flight and was easily doubled off to end the inning with York still on top.

Hagerstown had multiple hits in all five innings pitched by Lindow (11-4), but only managed three runs (two earned) as Lindow benefited from three double plays turned by the Revs defense.

Offensively after the grand slam, York managed just one additional baserunner through four innings against Garcia. Alfredo Reyes helped snap that skid in the bottom of the fifth inning, ripping a single to left field over the leap of shortstop Osmy Gregorio. Martin Jr followed with a single of his own before Garcia got himself on the verge of escaping with a pair of consecutive strikeouts to the next two batters.

Despite having veteran lefty Jose Lopez warming, Hagerstown stayed with Garcia who walked Washington before Jacob Rhinesmith knocked a two-run single down the third base line, extending York's lead to 6-3 and chasing Garcia (2-5) from the game.

Lopez' first batter faced was Alerick Soularie who blasted a three-run home run over the Nemesis to cap off a five spot for York, cushioning their lead to 9-3.

The Boxcars scratched across a run in the sixth inning on a Welington Dotel single. Rhinesmith stifled a further rally thanks to a strong deke and outfield assist on a ball off of the Nemesis, throwing out Culver at second trying to stretch his single into a double.

Alex Valverde struck out the side in the seventh inning and Nelvin Correa pitched a scoreless eighth out of the Revs bullpen.

Washington continued his big night with two outs in the eighth inning, smacking a two-run double to the left-center field gap. Rhinesmith followed with a double of his own off the top of the Nemesis to score Washington. Soularie kept the trend going, driving York's third straight double to cap off a four-run inning and a 13-run offensive outburst.

Denny Bentley handled the ninth inning, getting a game-ending double play from Dariel Gomez to lock down a 13-4 York win.

York will go for the sweep on Sunday when Aaron Fletcher takes the mound against Parker Markel at 2 p.m. Promotions include Sunday Funday by Weis Markets, Crab Feast catered by Captain Bob's Crabs in the Home Run Patio, 800-Minute Reading Club, Mason's Superhero Fun Run, and Superhero Appearances presented by York County Veterans Outreach. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: Lindow earned his ninth consecutive winning decision, tying a franchise record set by Mitch Atkins in 2019. The win is his league-leading 11th overall. Washington's six RBI tie a York single-game high for the season, alongside Ciaran Devenney who drove in six against Lancaster on 6/23. Washington's slam was the 98th home run of his Atlantic League career, and he is now two shy of becoming the 13th player in league history to hit 100 career homers. Washington joined Donovan Casey as the second Rev to hit two grand slams this season; it is just the second time in franchise history that York has had two players hit multiple slams, with Jose Herrera and Steve Haake doing so in 2010. Martin Jr stole three bases on the night, bringing his season total to 68, good for eighth in a single season in Atlantic League history. York turned a season high four double plays in the game. The Revs improve to 66-33 overall, 33 games above .500 for the first time. Their 23-13 second half record brings them within half a game of first place. York improves to 14-3 against Hagerstown, two wins shy of matching their all-time record for victories against an opponent in a season series.

