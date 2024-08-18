Dirty Birds Take Series from High Point

August 18, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds hosted the Rockers for four games in three days this weekend. The first game of the double header was a completion from a postponed game on August 4th. The Dirty Birds held on to win 8-7and then in defeated the Rockers 6-5 in the seven inning second game on Friday.

The Dirty Birds fell to the Rockers Saturday 6-3 after Adrian Almeida allowed five runs in less than five innings of work. On Sunday, Charleston bounced back to defeat High Point 10-2 to secure the series win.

The Dirty Birds go on a six-game road trip starting on Tuesday before returning to GoMart Ballpark on August 27 to host Southern Maryland.

