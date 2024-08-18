Charleston Deals Blow to Rockers

August 18, 2024

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The High Point Rockers could not hold onto an early lead and fell to Charleston 10-2 Sunday afternoon at Charleston's GoMart Park.

The loss moved High Point (20-17) to 4.5 games behind South Division-leading Charleston (25-13) and two games in back of second place Gastonia (22-15).

For the second consecutive day, a solo homer in the first put the Rockers on the board. On Sunday, it was Connor Owings who took Charleston starter Keyvius Sampson (W, 2-0) deep to center to give the Rockers a 1-0 lead.

The Dirty Birds loaded the bases in the bottom of the second on a walk and a pair of singles off High Point starter Derrick Adams (L, 1-1). Luis Curbelo and Matt Hibbert each delivered sacrifice flies to give Charleston a 2-1 edge.

High Point tied the game at 2-2 in the third on a lead-off single by Brian Parreira, a sac bunt from D.J. Burt and an RBI single off the bat of Ryan Grotjohn.

But Charleston would score the next eight runs to take the game 10-2.

Adams walked a pair of runners in the third and then yielded a three-run homer to Tillman Pugh as Charleston took a 5-2 lead. Justin Lewis allowed a solo homer to Joseph Rosa in the fifth as the 'Birds went up 6-2. A four-run outburst against High Point reliever D.J. Johnson, including a second three-run homer by Pugh, put the game out of reach in the seventh inning.

Four of the six batters that High Point walked wound up scoring.

With a day off on Monday, the Rockers will return to action at Truist Point on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m., starting a three-game series with Gastonia.

NOTES: Ryan Grotjohn's third inning single stretched his hitting streak to 14 games, the longest by a Rocker this season.

