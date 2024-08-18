Late Rally Falls Short in Series Finale

August 18, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 7-5 on Sunday evening in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Jomar Reyes gave the Blue Crabs a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run home run to left-center field off Ducks starter Mike Montgomery. Aaron Hill's solo homer to left in the second and Anthony Brocato's three-run homer to left-center in the third stretched Southern Maryland's lead to six.

Down 7-0 in the sixth inning, the Ducks rallied for four runs off Blue Crabs starter Garrett Martin to close to within three. RBI doubles by Yonny Hernandez and Leobaldo Cabrera along with a two-run home run to right field by Aaron Antonini highlighted the inning. Nick Heath added an RBI single to right in the ninth, closing the gap to 7-5, but Long Island would get no closer.

Martin (6-7) picked up the win, tossing six innings of four-run ball, allowing six hits while striking out three. Montgomery (6-5) took the loss, conceding seven runs (six earned) on seven hits in four innings with five strikeouts. Endrys Briceno earned his 14th save of the season after recording the final five outs despite allowing a run on two hits and a walk.

Kole Kaler led the Ducks offense with two hits and a run scored, while Heath added two hits, an RBI and two steals.

The Ducks continue their homestand on Tuesday night when they open a three-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Fans' Choice Night at the ballpark, and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Silicone Smart Wallets. There will also be food, beverage and merchandise specials as well as promotional elements voted on by fans earlier this season. It's also a Francesco's Trattoria Tuesday and Triple Play Tuesday. Right-hander Daniel Corcino (5-7, 5.16) gets the start for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Mike Shawaryn (6-7, 6.08).

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 711 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

