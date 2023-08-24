Washington Takes Finale, Season Series against Boomers

Washington Takes Finale, Season Series against Boomers

August 24, 2023







SCHAUMBURG, Il. - On an extremely hot day in Schaumburg, it was Washington who won the rubber game of the series and the season series with a 5-3 win in a businessman's special at Wintrust Field. It was behind great work on the mound from Kobe Foster and company.

Schaumburg got the scoring started for the second-consecutive night, this time scoring a run in the second inning on an RBI single by Zach Huffins against Kobe Foster. That turned out to be the only earned run to come in against Washington's ace, who yielded an unearned run in the sixth inning on a groundout by Blake Berry. Foster ended up with his eighth quality start and moved to 6-5 on the season with the win. He pitched 6.1 innings and allowed seven hits with eight strikeouts. He walked one.

Washington took the lead for good in the fifth inning. An RBI double by Tommy Caufield, which was the second of three hits for him on the day, plated Caleb McNeely. Caufield then scored on an RBI single by Wagner Lagrange. In the sixth, Tomas Sanchez picked up his second RBI as a professional with a double that plated Robert Chayka. That made it 3-2.

The Boomers scored the sixth-inning run then Washington got it right back in the seventh on Lagrange's second RBI knock of the day.

Christian James came on for Washington and rolled a double play to end the seventh relieving Foster, then got another inning-ending double play in the eighth. The 1.2 scoreless frames for James extend his scoreless innings streak to 21 innings, Washington's longest of the season.

The Wild Things got an insurance run in the ninth inning on a fielder's choice by Scotty Dubrule, which went for his 40th RBI of 2023.

Lukas Young earned his 12th save of the year despite allowing a run on a bases-loaded walk in the ninth to close the game, a game that saw heat index temperatures of 114 degrees in the Chicago area.

Washington continues its road trip as it will take on the Lake Erie Crushers this weekend at Mercy Health Stadium in Avon, Ohio. First pitch for Friday's series opener is slated for 7:05 p.m. The Wild Things' final homestand of the season starts Tuesday, August 29 with the first of three against the Joliet Slammers. Tickets and promotional info are available at www.washingtonwildthings.com.

