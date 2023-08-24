Grizzlies Clinch First Playoff Berth Since 2012

Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies became the first team in the Frontier League to clinch a spot in the playoffs in 2023, as despite an extra-inning 5-2 loss to the Windy City ThunderBolts on Wednesday night, they locked up their first postseason appearance since 2012 thanks to the Joliet Slammers' loss at Evansville.

The historic moment looked like it would come with a victory attached, as Gateway scored two runs in the fifth to break up a scoreless pitcher's duel on a D.J. Stewart solo home run, then a single by Jairus Richards followed by two stolen bases and a throwing error. The lead stayed intact until the bottom of the eighth, when Bren Spillane singled home Paul Coumoulos to make it 2-1. In the ninth, Josh Lucas surrendered a leadoff solo home run to Peyton Isaacson to make it 2-2.

The Grizzlies had a chance to walk it off in the bottom half when Andrew Penner led off with a double for his 114th hit of the season, breaking a tie with Frontier League hall-of-famer Charlie Lisk and setting a new Grizzlies hits record for a single campaign. But Gateway could not score the winning run, and in the tenth inning, the ThunderBolts scored three times, including twice on a two-out double by Isaacson, to take the lead at 5-2, while the Grizzlies went quietly in the bottom of the tenth to seal the loss.

The defeat spoiled a stellar outing from Lukas Veinbergs, who tossed six shutout innings with seven strikeouts, allowing only two hits on the night. It was also the first time Gateway dropped an extra-inning contest this season (2-1).

Gateway will look to win the series in a crucial rubber game on Thursday, August 24, at 6:45 p.m. CT. Parker Johnson will make the start for the Grizzlies against Windy City southpaw Adrien Reese as Gateway celebrates Retro Night by wearing retro uniforms, with $5 tickets and $2 hot dogs at the concession stand. They will also honor the 20th anniversary of their 2003 Frontier League Championship team by bringing back several members of that team, along with manager Danny Cox.

The Gateway Grizzlies are a professional baseball team, located a mere 10 minutes from downtown St. Louis in Sauget, Illinois. The Grizzlies offer baseball fans affordable, family fun at Grizzlies Ballpark with a great view of the St. Louis skyline. They have also won two Frontier League Organization of the Year Awards, three West Division titles, and the 2003 Frontier League Championship. For tickets or general information, please visit gatewaygrizzlies.com or call (618) 337-3000.

The Frontier League debuted in 1993, and is the largest of the Major League Baseball Partner Leagues, featuring teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River, and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. More information and the complete 2023 schedule can be found at frontierleague.com.

