Boomers Drop Scorcher

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers dropped a 5-3 contest to the Washington Wild Things in the record heat on Thursday afternoon at Wintrust Field as the team crossed the 200,000 fan plateau for the second consecutive year with six home dates remaining.

The Boomers grabbed a 1-0 lead behind a two-out RBI single from Zach Huffins in the bottom of the second but would not lead again, struggling to put consistent runners on base against Washington starter Kobe Foster, who worked 6.1 innings to earn the win. Washington jumped ahead with a pair of two-out runs in the fifth against Schaumburg starter Hunter Hoopes, who had a career day. Hoopes struck out 11 in 6.2 innings but took the loss. Washington scored in three consecutive frames and added an insurance marker in the ninth to hold off the Boomers, who placed the tying runs on base in three consecutive frames.

The offense finished with 10 hits, but Washington added 11. Will Prater totaled three hits and upped his hit streak to seven games. Chase Dawson totaled two and is two hits away from the single season mark.

The magic number for the Boomers (50-36) remains at one as the team looks to secure a third consecutive playoff appearance for the first time in franchise history.

The homestand continues on Friday night at 6:30pm when the West Division leading Gateway Grizzlies visit for a pivotal series and a possible playoff preview. Friday is Mental Health Awareness Night presented by #SameHere Global, Ryan Goldsher & #teammorgan. The team will wear specialty Mental Health Awareness jerseys to auctioned to benefit #Same Here Global. There will also be Post-Game Fireworks!

