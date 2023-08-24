Winnecke to be Presented League Wide Award

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Frontier League will be presenting Evansville mayor Lloyd Winnecke with the 2023 Commissioner's Award of Excellence prior to tonight's Evansville Otters game at Bosse Field.

"First and foremost, Mayor Winnecke is a baseball fan, a diehard baseball fan, actually," Evansville Otters Owner Bill Bussing said. "He has displayed that passion in his efforts on behalf of the Otters, even before he became mayor. He and Carol are season ticket holders who spend many nights each summer at the ballpark."

Winnecke and his wife Carol have been long-time season ticket holders for the Otters and rarely miss a game. He has also been instrumental in the city's efforts to bring a potential MLB game to Bosse Field.

"We owe Mayor Winnecke a debt of gratitude for his support of Bosse Field and our ballclub," Bussing added. "He would make Benjamin Bosse proud."

Mayor Winnecke has also fought hard to keep the Garvin Park area looking nice and well kept, including the addition of the Deaconess Aquatic Center in 2021. He has always been an advocate of the Otters to local charities and businesses and uses his contact to help build up both the team and the community.

The award will be presented at 6:15pm, during the pregame festivities on field.

