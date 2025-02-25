Washington Spirit Signs Star Mexican Defender Rebeca Bernal

February 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has signed standout defender Rebeca Bernal to a three-year deal in a transfer from Mexico's C.F. Monterrey, the clubs announced today. The move involved a transfer fee paid to Monterrey by the Spirit.

"Rebeca is an exceptional talent in both the defending and attacking phases of the game," said President of Soccer Operations/General Manager Mark Krikorian. "We expect her dynamic style of play to provide an immediate impact as we kick off this season with high expectations."

Bernal joins the Spirit after spending the past eight seasons with C.F. Monterrey in Mexico's top-tier Liga MX Femenil. The defender appeared in over 250 matches with Rayadas, leading the side to three Apertura titles (2019, 2021, 2024) and one Clausura title (2024). Bernal has tallied over 65 goals from the back line across her career.

"Blessed and ready. It's one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, and it's going to be a challenging but rewarding experience," said Bernal. "I'm excited to get to Washington, play alongside great players and work with a world-class organization like Washington Spirit. I am counting the days to be with the team, step onto the Audi Field pitch and meet the incredible Spirit fans. See you soon."

At the international level, Bernal made her debut for the Mexican women's senior team in 2017 and has since appeared in 65 matches for her home country, scoring seven goals. The standout helped Mexico win its first-ever Pan American Games gold medal at the 2023 tournament and went on to earn Best XI honors for her performance at the 2024 Concacaf Gold Cup. Bernal will occupy an international slot on the Spirit roster.

The Spirit will take the field in 2025 looking to build on this year's second place finish in the NWSL. Behind stellar performances from the side's star players and rookie phenoms, the Spirit set new single season club marks on the pitch in wins (18, also a league record), points (56) and goals (51) in front of record attendances at Audi Field in 2024. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members here. Individual tickets to all Spirit home matches, including the team's Home Opener on Saturday, March 22, are available.

