Chicago Stars FC Reintroduce Themselves to the City Through "We Rise/Sobresalimos" Campaign

February 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Stars Football Club is reintroducing themselves to the city of Chicago in a bold new way through the club's "We Rise/Sobresalimos" campaign. The club will launch the first round of marketing content today using a Chicago Transit Authority's (CTA) Brown Line train.

"Last year we were excited to unveil the club's new name and crest," said Chicago Stars chief marketing officer, Kay Bradley. "Now, with our 2025 Season 'We Rise/Sobresalimos' campaign, we continue drawing the parallels between our club and players with the city of Chicago and its residents. Our content draws its inspiration from the design of the city itself, while 'We Rise/Sobresalimos' comes directly from the strength and resilience that Chicagoans show day in and day out and unique culture of Chicago neighborhoods."

Using the city's 1,900 miles of alley ways - one of the largest in the world - as an inspiration, the Chicago Stars designed a look and feel for the season that uses elements found in the city's vibrant street art, the eye-catching flyers on windows of local business and the wheatpasted walls that adorn the sides of the city's towering skyscrapers. Committed to celebrating the elements that make Chicago unique, the Stars' mission with this new aesthetic approach is to uplift the voices that contribute to its rich tapestry.

To celebrate the launch of the campaign and draw awareness to the Stars FC home opener Saturday, March 23 at SeatGeek Stadium, Chicago Stars FC will launch a branded CTA Brown Line train that will run throughout the city for the next several weeks. The train design represents the club's new look and feel and its new fun, cheeky tone, ahead of the 2025 season. On Tuesday, CTA passengers will be greeted by the familiar faces of some of the club's stars posted on the signage inside of the branded CTA train.

Following the launch of the "We Rise/Sobresalimos" campaign, the Chicago Stars will launch the lineup of 2025 match themes Wednesday, February 26 and reveal their 2025 secondary kit Thursday, February 27 in conjunction with the rest of the teams in the National Women's Soccer League.

Following the initial launch of the "We Rise/Sobresalimos" marketing campaign, the Chicago Stars will release a video airing in early march that highlights Chicago Stars players, fans and the city's unmistakable façade with the rallying message of strength and resilience as the city exits the challenging winter months and welcomes the rewarding spring that marks the start of a new Chicago Stars season.

The Chicago Stars kickoff the 2025 National Women's Soccer League season March 14 in a rematch against the 2024 champion Orlando Pride in Orlando, before returning to Chicago for a two-match homestand against the Houston Dash (March 23) and Racing Louisville FC (March 30). Fans interested in attending all Chicago Stars matches this season can visit chicagostars.com/tickets to secure Season Ticket Memberships.

