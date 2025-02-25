San Diego Wave FC to Launch 2025 New Kit at Beach House in Mission Beach

February 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC will host the launch of the 2025 new secondary kit at Beach House located at Belmont Park in Mission Beach on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 4-7 p.m. PT. Those in attendance at the Beach House will have the first opportunity to purchase the new 2025 secondary kit in person.

An exclusive pop-up store on-site will give fans the opportunity to be the first to purchase the new kit. The full 2025 Wave kit collection, including the primary, secondary, warm-up top and goalkeeper kits, as well as additional merchandise items, will be available for purchase. Jersey customization will be located in the top level of the event and limited to the first 100 people who drop off their newly purchased jersey at the event.

Limited customization will also be available for the first 100 jerseys purchased online when the new kit launches at 7:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, with fans having the opportunity to select same-day, in-person pickup at the event. Customization will continue to be available throughout the season through the Club's online store and at all Wave home matches at Snapdragon Stadium.

The event will feature the full Wave FC roster in attendance, plus an exciting lineup of activities for fans, including a Wave FC fashion show walkout showcasing the all-new kit and merchandise by Wave players. Throughout the evening fans can enjoy on-stage entertainment including Q&As with Wave players and a live Wave trivia game with fan participants.

The event will also feature a special San Diego Wave photo booth, fan portraits by an on-site caricature artist and music presented by DJ King Marie. A Pizza Port station along with beverages, including a specialty cocktail, will be available for purchase.

The 2025 Jersey Launch Party is free and open to the public, but fans are encouraged to RSVP. Attendees should arrive early to secure their spot and be part of this celebration ahead of the new season which kicks off for the Wave on Sunday, March 16 as San Diego heads on the road to face Angel City FC at BMO Stadium. The Wave will host Utah Royals in the Club's Home Opener, presented by PNC Bank, on Saturday, March 22 at 7:00 p.m. PT. Wave fans can purchase single-game tickets for the match.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.