Washington Spirit Announces 2025 Theme Nights at Audi Field

February 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has announced its theme nights for home matches at Audi Field in 2025. Fans can look forward to the return of popular themes including Pride and Pitchside Pups, presented by Mars. Additionally, there are new themes, including Throwback Night.

"Fans have come to expect incredible experiences at Washington Spirit matches, and we are thrilled to continue raising the bar," said Vice President of Fan Growth and Community RaShauna Hamilton. "Our matches will include a fan experience that fully encompasses the theme including Spiritville activities, theme-related activations, special recognitions, in-game entertainment, merchandise, and giveaways from the time gates open to the final whistle. Our goal is to celebrate our fans as we build an inclusive and powerful community where everyone feels welcome and celebrated."

Saturday, March 22 vs. Kansas City Current

Home Opener + Girl Scouts of the USA

On Saturday, March 22, the Spirit will host its Home Opener, kicking off the club's highly anticipated 2025 home schedule against the Kansas City Current. This match will be the Spirit's first at Audi Field since the club's back-to-back sellouts and thrilling wins during last season's playoffs. The club will welcome Girl Scouts from across the region to the match. Scouts in attendance will receive a special limited edition Washington Spirit patch, while supplies last.

Friday, May 2 vs. Angel City FC

Pitchside Pups presented by Mars + AAPI Night

Pitchside Pups will return to Audi Field on Friday, May 2. Fans are invited to register for a special ticket and bring their furry friends for an unforgettable night of soccer and fun! The Spirit will honor Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Month during this match, celebrating local members of the AAPI community throughout the evening.

Saturday, May 17 vs. Utah Royals FC

Salute to Service

On Saturday, May 17, the Spirit will host Salute to Service Night during its final home match before Memorial Day. This event aims to honor and recognize local military personnel and first responders, demonstrating our support and gratitude for both current and former service members.

Sunday, June 8 vs. North Carolina Courage

Juneteenth

On Sunday, June 8, the Washington Spirit will host the North Carolina Courage for their only home match in June. In celebration of Juneteenth, the Spirit will honor the heritage, rich history, and vibrant culture of the Black community in the District.

Sunday, August 3 vs. Portland Thorns FC

Throwback Day

Throwback Day is scheduled for Sunday, August 3, when the Spirit returns to Audi Field to host Portland Thorns FC. This match promises a nostalgic atmosphere filled with entertainment, merchandise, and activities designed to take fans "back in the day."

Friday, August 15 vs. Racing Louisville FC

DC Cares presented by CareFirst

The Spirit will host DC Cares presented by CareFirst, during the home match against Louisville on Friday, August 15. This event will celebrate Washington D.C. Wards 6, 7, and 8, which are the communities that the Spirit proudly calls home.

Sunday, August 31 vs. Chicago Stars FC

Pride

We celebrate Pride all year. This year's annual Pride match will be held on August 31, featuring a match against Chicago Stars FC at Audi Field. Fans can anticipate an evening full of inclusivity and purpose, along with the exceptional entertainment that Spirit matches consistently provides and has become known for on its Pride Nights.

Sunday, September 28 vs. Houston Dash

Hispanic Heritage

On Sunday, September 28, the Spirit will celebrate Hispanic Heritage during the match against the Houston Dash. This event will feature entertainment and activations that highlight the diversity of the greater DC region, the rich cultural heritage, and the contributions of the Hispanic community.

Sunday, October 5 vs. San Diego Wave FC

Fan Appreciation presented by Mars

On October 5, the Spirit will celebrate those who support us, day in and day out, on Fan Appreciation Day presented by Mars. The event, designed as a celebratory end of the regular season, will recognize those supporters who keep Audi Field rowdy!

Sunday, October 18 vs. Orlando Pride

CVS Health Day

On Sunday, October 18, the Spirit will host their final regular season home match against the Orlando Pride, which is designated as CVS Health Day. The match will feature health and wellness activities and giveaways, highlighting CVS Health's commitment to fostering healthier communities.

More details on each theme nights and matchday features will be made available in the weeks leading up to each match.

Fans can secure their spot to catch the Spirit by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members here. Individual tickets to all Spirit home matches, including the team's Home Opener on Saturday, March 22, are available here.

The Spirit will take the field in 2025 looking to build on this year's second place finish in the NWSL. Behind stellar performances from the side's star players and rookie phenoms, the Spirit set new single season club marks on the pitch in wins (18, also a league record), points (56) and goals (51) in front of record attendances at Audi Field in 2024.

