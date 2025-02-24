Gotham FC Unveils 2025 Home Game Theme Nights

February 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, N.J. - Gotham FC announced Monday a number of theme nights for the 2025 NWSL regular season, highlighted by the "Blue Out," presented by CarMax, for the March 23 home opener and the always popular Pride Night set for June 7.

The 10 theme nights also include a celebration match for Gotham FC ambassador Ali Krieger, the annual Juneteenth celebration and the Celebración de La Comunidad. Additional theme nights will be announced later.

Gotham FC's theme nights reflect the club's dedication to fostering inclusivity and community connections. By celebrating the unique backgrounds and cultures of both fans and players, these events help cultivate an atmosphere that embraces diversity and promotes a sense of belonging. The club's commitment to creating a welcoming environment ensures that all individuals feel valued as part of the Gotham FC game day experience.

Groups of 10 or more can take advantage of exclusive discounted tickets and create an unforgettable matchday experience with Gotham FC's fan experience packages. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or bringing your community together, we'll help make it a day to remember. Stay tuned for additional special events and exclusive offerings for groups of 10 or more throughout the season. Learn more at GothamFC.com/grouptickets.

2025 GOTHAM FC HOME GAME THEME NIGHTS

BLUE OUT - PRESENTED BY CARMAX

Sunday, March 23 - Gotham FC vs Orlando Pride

It's the battle of the 2023 and 2024 NWSL champions. Fans are encouraged to take part in the "Blue Out," presented by CarMax, by wearing Gotham blue and creating a sea of color in support of the home team. NWSL and world champion Ali Krieger, our Gotham FC ambassador, will be lighting the prematch torch, and we'll have rally towel and schedule magnet giveaways. Join us as we turn the stadium into a fortress and celebrate the start of an exciting new season.

FASHION DAY

Sunday, April 13 - Gotham FC vs NC Courage

As home to the best, most unique style in the world, it's only fitting that Gotham FC celebrates the fun of fashion and sports coming together! Fashion Day is the ultimate opportunity for fans to dress to impress and show off how they style their kit. Gotham FC will meet the occasion with to-be-announced, limited-edition fashion collaborations, available only at the match.

NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES - PRESENTED BY RWJBARNABAS HEALTH

Sunday, May 4 - Gotham FC vs Chicago Stars FC

Gotham FC will honor the everyday heroes who make a difference in our communities with "super"-special programming. From game-changing saves by Ann-Katrin Berger to the unwavering commitment of those who serve others, Gotham FC will celebrate the heroes who inspire us both on and off the pitch.

BROADWAY NIGHT

Friday, May 16 - Gotham FC vs San Diego Wave

They say all the world is a stage and the pitch is no exception! Broadway Night celebrates the best and brightest talent from Gotham FC's backyard, which just happens to be the world's ultimate destination for performing arts. Get ready to give Gotham FC a standing ovation as they take center stage against the San Diego Wave at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

PRIDE

Saturday, June 7 - Gotham FC vs KC Current

At Gotham FC, we celebrate Pride all season long through our ongoing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community. Our annual Pride Game is our chance to make it a party! Join us on June 7 as we take on the Kansas City Current and honor, uplift and celebrate this vibrant community in a truly unforgettable way.

JUNETEENTH

Saturday, June 21 - Gotham FC vs Bay FC

Join Gotham FC as the club takes on Bay FC and celebrate Black excellence both on the Sports Illustrated Stadium pitch and throughout our community. The night will feature powerful performances and special programming, showcasing inspiring guests from our local communities.

BOARDWALK BASH

Sunday, August 17 - Gotham FC vs Houston Dash

Gotham FC will bring the spirit of the shore to Sports Illustrated Stadium as the club faces the Houston Dash. The match will feature a Boardwalk Bash at Fan Fest, offering fans a chance to enjoy classic boardwalk-style games, exclusive giveaways and special summer merchandise. Whether you're a Jersey Shore regular or favor the beaches of Long Island, all fans can come together to celebrate a summer night of soccer and community.

CELEBRACIÓN DE LA COMUNIDAD

Friday, September 26 - Gotham FC vs Portland Thorns FC

Â-amos! Join Gotham FC as we take on Sophia Wilson and the Portland Thorns. In honor of the rich Latino cultures that surround Gotham FC, Fan Fest will be transformed into a block party celebrating our local communities.

SCHOOL SPIRIT

Sunday, October 5 - Gotham FC vs Seattle Reign FC

Class is in session at Gotham FC as the club takes on the Seattle Reign. Fans are encouraged to bring their fellow classmates or wear their alma mater. School Spirit will provide opportunities for local schools, including colleges and universities, to show their pride and prove who is the biggest soccer superfan.

QUEEN KRIEGS - PRESENTED BY CARMAX

Sunday, October 19 - Gotham FC vs Racing Louisville FC

In the final home match of the regular season, Gotham FC is celebrating royalty at Sports Illustrated Stadium - Gotham royalty. We will honor Club Ambassador Ali Krieger for everything she has brought to Gotham FC and its fans, on and off the pitch. More details to come!

For more information and tickets to Gotham FC's 2025 Theme Nights, visit GothamFC.com. We will have further theme night details and updates coming soon.

