Davis IV Earns Permanent Role as LouCity & Racing Foundation's Executive Director

Former Louisville City FC standout George Davis IV has been elevated from an interim position to permanently take over as executive director of the LouCity & Racing Foundation.

The foundation's board recently voted unanimously for Davis IV's promotion, tapping him to lead the 501(c)(3) wing of Soccer Holdings, LLC.

A key member of LouCity's championship-winning teams in 2017 and 2018, Davis IV closed the book on a decade-long playing career in 2022. After a stint as the foundation's program director, he moved up to work as interim executive director last year.

"It is both an honor and a privilege to represent the club from this position and to serve our communities through the game that has given me so much," Davis IV said. "I take great pride in earning the trust of our board and the leadership at Soccer Holdings. Their unwavering support fills me with motivation and confidence to drive our foundation forward and work towards establishing ourselves as an industry leader."

The LouCity & Racing Foundation carries out a mission to improve health, wellness, education and inclusiveness through the power of soccer. The organization has created a multitude of partnerships with community organizations mainly geared toward youth and the benefits of structured sports.

Under Davis IV's leadership, the Foundation successfully conducted its first charity golf scramble last spring and saw record engagement at its third Soccer Ball, the organization's headline event held each fall.

"George's experience as a player and his passion for the game makes him a perfect fit to head the foundation," said Steve Poe, board chair. "The board believes George is the right leader to guide the foundation now and in the future."

Davis IV steps into 2025 with several key priorities for the foundation, among them expanding reach into southern Indiana and other cities across Kentucky.

"We're aiming to ensure our communities have more access to safe places to play soccer," he said. "Developing different types of fields and facilities will encourage participation and increase the sport's growth. We're also focused on improving our programs' processes. We want to enhance those experiences and make a positive impact on participants' lives over time. This requires improved tracking but also us continuing to build a network of people willing to help."

For more information on the LouCity & Racing Foundation, volunteer opportunities, or to make a donation, visit LouCityRacingFoundation.org.

