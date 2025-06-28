Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 28, 2025

June 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics YouTube Video







The Dallas Wings defeat the Washington Mystics 79-71 and have now won 4 out of their last 6 games! Ã°Å¸âÂ

Rookie JJ Quinerly put up a career-high 15 PTS in her first WNBA start, while fellow rookie Aziaha James added in 15 PTS of her own in the win!

#WelcometotheW | WNBA Pride presented by Coach

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.