Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 28, 2025
June 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Dallas Wings defeat the Washington Mystics 79-71 and have now won 4 out of their last 6 games! Ã°Å¸âÂ
Rookie JJ Quinerly put up a career-high 15 PTS in her first WNBA start, while fellow rookie Aziaha James added in 15 PTS of her own in the win!
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 28, 2025
