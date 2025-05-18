Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 18, 2025
May 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Washington Mystics move to 2-0 on the season after defeating the Connecticut Sun 90-85
Brittney Sykes led the way for the Mystics with 27 PTS, while rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron added in 17 PTS & 15 PTS respectively!
