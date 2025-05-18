Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 18, 2025

May 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics YouTube Video







The Washington Mystics move to 2-0 on the season after defeating the Connecticut Sun 90-85

Brittney Sykes led the way for the Mystics with 27 PTS, while rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron added in 17 PTS & 15 PTS respectively!

#WelcometotheW

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.