Washington Lead Lost Late in Rubber Game against Bolts

WASHINGTON, Pa. - In a rubber game that featured a combined 17 runs on 31 hits, the Washington Wild Things fell to the Windy City ThunderBolts by a final of 10-7 Sunday at Wild Things Park. With it, the Wild Things fell back to a season-worst 18 games under .500 at 34-52.

Windy City started the scoring with a run in the first inning before Washington responded with three in the home half. The Wild Things saw their 3-1 lead cut to 3-2 with a singular run in the third for the Bolts before scoring two more of their own. Washington led 5-2 after three frames.

Windy City scored runs in each of the three middle innings and Washington in the time frame only managed one, which came in the bottom of the fourth.

With the ThunderBolts down to their final out and Zach Strecker closing in on his 52nd career save, the Bolts rallied for three, two-out singles in a row, with the third tying the game off the bat of Zach Rheams. After the Wild Things failed to score in the bottom of the ninth, Windy City plated four in the 10th, highlighted by a go-ahead three-run homer by Tyler Alamo, his second home run of the contest. Hector Roa homered in the home half, his 16th of the year, but it was too little, too late for the Wild Things.

Shaine Hughes, Roa, Cody Erickson and Ryan Cox all had two-hit nights and the entire starting lineup had at least one hit in the loss. Earning no decisions for Washington on the mound were Michael Austin, who started and allowed four runs over five innings, Jesus Balaguer, who yielded one run in 1.2 innings, BJ Sabol, who went 0.1 scoreless, Zach Strecker, who blew his third save of the year and allowed one run on four hits in two frames and Zach Reid, who relieved the loser, Matt Marsili, who yielded the four 10th inning tallies.

The Wild Things now have two days off prior to a short, two-game series at Florence, which begins at 6:35 p.m. in Florence, Kentucky on Wednesday evening.

