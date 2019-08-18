Vieth's Late Homer Helps Crushers Even Series

AVON, Ohio - The Lake Erie Crushers, presented by Mercy Health, out slugged the Schaumburg Boomers to win the second game of the series by a final score of 3-2.

The Crushers (44-38) are now 5-3 against the Boomers this year with the win. While the Boomers (41-42) lost their seventh game in their last 10 with the loss.

Sam Curtis started for the Crushers and threw very well in his third start of the year for the Crushers. Curtis threw 5.0 innings, gave up one earned run on five hits, walked two and struck out three. Kent Hasler (6-4) earned the win tonight as he pitched 3.0 innings in relief and only gave up one earned run while striking out four. Dylan Stutsman (6-3) got the loss as he gave up the go-ahead run in his 3.0 innings of relief.

Lake Erie started the scoring in this one as the two teams traded shots like two prized fighters. In the top of the third, Aaron Hill hit a lead off single. Logan Farrar followed up Hill's hit with a double of his own to move Hill to third. A batter later, Emmanuel Marrero hit an RBI single to score Hill and give the Crushers a 1-0 lead.

The Boomers tied the game in the next half inning. Luis Roman hit a two out single to get things going. Curtis then walked Quincy Nieporte to put Roman in scoring position. Matt Rose came up clutch for Schaumburg and hit an RBI double to score Roman and tie the game.

In the fifth, the Crushers took the lead because of some timely hitting. Hill was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Farrar then got his second hit of the night with a single to advance Hill to second. Emmanuel Marrero struck out for the second out of the inning, but Dale Burdick stepped up for the Crushers. Burdick smoked an RBI single to score Hill and give the Crushers a 2-1 lead.

In the sixth inning, Kent Hasler came into pitch in relief. Hasler gave up a lead off single to Nieporte then walked Rose a batter later. Hasler struck out the next batter, Chase Dawson, but a dropped third strike allowed Dawson to reach and load the bases. Nick Oddo then hit an RBI sac fly to score Nieporte and tie the game. After the sac fly, Hasler struck out the next two batters in a row to end the inning.

The Crushers regained the lead with a massive hit in the eighth inning. Jake Vieth hit a lead off homer on the first pitch of the inning to make it a 3-2 game.

The homer is all the Crushers need as Hasler faced the minimum in the eighth and then Logan Lombana shut the door on Schaumburg in the ninth.

The win sets up a huge final game of the series. Whoever wins on Sunday will set themselves up nicely for the final two weeks of the season to win the division.

The Crushers will finish the three-game series with the Schaumburg Boomers on Sunday at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg, Illinois. Pat Ledet (5-4, 2.15) will be on the mound for Lake Erie. While the Boomers will counter with Gunnar Kines (4-6, 3.89).

