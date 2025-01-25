Warriors Shut Down Black Bears 8-4

January 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors' Adam Charalambides on game day

The Vancouver Warriors won their seventh consecutive home game, beating the Ottawa Black Bears 8-4 at Rogers Arena. The Warriors held the Black Bears to one goal in the second half, with Ottawa scoring just one even-strength goal all game and the Warriors setting a franchise record, only allowing four goals against.

Adam Charalambides got things going for the Warriors, finishing the game scoring a hat trick and collecting six points (3G, 3A). Keegan Bal had five points (1G, 4A), and Ryan Martel had four points (1G, 3A), while Vancouver got singles from Johnathan Peshko, Marcus Klarich, and Jeff Cornwall,

Between the pipes, Warriors' goaltender Aden Walsh stopped 33 of 37 shots he faced.

With the win, Vancouver improves to 4-3 on the season and will take on the Halifax Thunderbirds at Scotiabank Centre Friday, January 31st at 3:30 p.m. PT.

