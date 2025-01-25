Albany FireWolves Unable to Hold off Saskatchewan Rush in Road Loss

January 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

SASKATOON, SK - The Albany FireWolves (2-6) got off to a great start and went punch for punch with the Saskatchewan Rush (5-2) throughout the game but could not contain the Rush down the stretch as they fell 17-13 at the SaskTel Centre.

FireWolves scoring was led by Dyson Williams who had a team high 3 goals and added 3 assists for a career best 6 points for the rookie. Scoring was rounded out by Alex Simmons with 7 points (2g, 5a), Tye Kurtz with 6 points (1g, 5a), Ethan Walker with 5 points (2g, 3a), John Piatelli with 3 points (1g, 2a), Sam Firth with 2 goals, and adding 1 goal each were Zac Masson and Will Johansen. Joe Nardella won 24 of 32 faceoffs taken and scooped up 13 loose balls.

The game began with a quick strike from the FireWolves as they raced out to a 4-0 lead with goals from Walker, Masson, and two from Williams. The Rush would respond with two goals of their own including one on the power play to bring it to 4-2. Johansen would fly down the floor off a faceoff to score in transition to make it 5-2. Soon after, the Rush would go on another run as they scored three goals in a row to tie the game at 5-5 to end a high scoring first quarter.

In the second quarter, the back-and-forth play would continue as Simmons scored twice for the FireWolves but the Rush would add a goal in between those tallies making it 7-6. The Rush would take their first lead of the game as they went on another three-goal run to take a 9-7 advantage. The Rush power play fueled them all game long as they would convert on four out of five power plays in the game. Walker would score with only seconds left to get one back before the end of the first half to bring the score to 9-8 after 30 minutes.

Heading into the third quarter the FireWolves started strong with another Williams goal to give him a hat trick and tie the game at 9-9. The Rush would respond with another goal on the power play to retake the lead 10-9, but Albany quickly answered with a Firth goal to tie it again 10-10. Next came a scoring frenzy with the Rush scoring three goals in a row to jump out to a 13-10 lead. However, the FireWolves would score two goals sixteen seconds apart by Kurtz and Piatelli to close the gap at 13-12 going into the final quarter.

Unfortunately, the Rush would take control in the final stanza scoring four goals including an empty netter that would end the game as a 17-13 loss for the FireWolves.

The FireWolves must shake off the loss quickly as they prepare to face the undefeated Buffalo Bandits next weekend on Saturday, February 1 at 7:30 pm ET. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+, and locally on MY4.

The Albany FireWolves next home is on Saturday, February 15 at 7 pm at MVP Arena against the Ottawa Black Bears.

Get tickets now for Indigenous Celebration Night on February 15! Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

