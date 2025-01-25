Player Transactions
January 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Mike Sisselberger on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Tyler Biles on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Players Tyler Halls and Austin Hasen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tags)
