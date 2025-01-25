Albany FireWolves Travel to Saskatchewan for Rematch with Rush

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves (2-5) got back into the win column last weekend with a great win and will carry that momentum to face a talented Saskatchewan Rush (4-2) team at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK. The Rush defeated the FireWolves in overtime almost two months ago so fans can expect a heated rematch.

The game will be available to watch on ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+, and locally on MY4.

Finishing Strong

In their game against the Mammoth, the FireWolves were able play a full 60 minutes and scored six goals in the fourth quarter to rally and finish with a win. In their five losses this season they failed to keep teams at bay in the second half, but have now shown that they can weather the storm through clutch goal scoring and great defensive plays. The Rush will put constant pressure on Albany with their high-powered offense and won't let up for one second. Now that the FireWolves have found the right formula to finish games they will look to string together several wins in a row.

It Takes A Village

The FireWolves have had big performances from individual players this season, but in their win over the Mammoth it took a full team effort to pull out the win. Alex Simmons led scoring with 4 goals and 4 assists, but it was the play of defenders like Will Johansen with 12 loose balls, Mike Byrne with 1 goal, 1 assist, and 9 loose balls, and Nick Chaykowsky who had 8 loose balls, 2 blocked shots, and 2 caused turnovers. John Piatelli had a breakout moment as he scored 2 goals when the FireWolves needed it most. Head Coach Glenn Clark had faith that this group could come together despite their early season struggles and Albany proved that they are still in the fight this season.

Scouting The Rush

Saskatchewan has been off to a fantastic start to the season with four wins and their losses only coming by a few goals. Their defense has been solid in front of veteran goalie Frank Scigliano and stifled offenses in late game moments. Zach Manns and Robert Church are a dynamic one-two punch. Brock Haley has been a great addition to the offense in his rookie season. The Rush are coming off a loss to the Toronto Rock in which they were unable to stop a third quarter run. The FireWolves will be hungry to get their revenge on the Rush which should make for a fast and physical match up.

FireWolves Players To Watch

John Piatelli works his tail off every time he is in the lineup for the FireWolves and showed his scoring touch in the win last weekend. Look for him to continue to produce with his confidence level rising.

Will Johansen has been a dynamic presence for Albany with his ability to pick up loose balls and push transition. The rookie scored his first career goal against the Rush earlier this season.

Doug Jamieson has been very good in net despite what the FireWolves record shows.

Rush Players To Watch

Austin Shanks scored the overtime game winner against the FireWolves earlier this season.

Zach Manns can score in a variety of different ways with his rocket outside shot and fearless crease dives.

Frank Scigliano is a great ball stopper and leader for the Rush and the FireWolves will need to pepper him with shots early to get him off his game.

The Albany FireWolves next home is on Saturday, February 15 at 7 pm at MVP Arena against the Ottawa Black Bears.

Get tickets now for Indigenous Celebration Night on February 15! Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

