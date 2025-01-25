Kiazyk Shuts the Door Late in the First NLL Start
January 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush News Release
Saskatoon, SK - Thomas Kiazyk's first career start ended with a win as Saskatchewan topped the Albany FireWolves 17-13 at Co-op Field on Saturday.
20-year-old netminder Kiazyk finished the game making 39 saves for his first career win. Robert Church led the team with five goals and five assists, while captain Ryan Keenan had nine points.
Next up, the Rush (5-2) take on Kyle Rubisch and the San Diego Seals (3-4) on Saturday, February 1st.
