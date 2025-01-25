Kiazyk Shuts the Door Late in the First NLL Start

January 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







Saskatoon, SK - Thomas Kiazyk's first career start ended with a win as Saskatchewan topped the Albany FireWolves 17-13 at Co-op Field on Saturday.

20-year-old netminder Kiazyk finished the game making 39 saves for his first career win. Robert Church led the team with five goals and five assists, while captain Ryan Keenan had nine points.

Next up, the Rush (5-2) take on Kyle Rubisch and the San Diego Seals (3-4) on Saturday, February 1st.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.