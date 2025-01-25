Warriors Make It Seven Straight Home Wins with 8-4 Victory over Black Bears

January 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The Vancouver Warriors shut down the Ottawa Black Bears 8-4 in a rematch just a week in the making.

Vancouver showed their resilience in the win and every player in the lineup contributed. The offence got the job done by committee and their transition game came up with a big third-quarter goal. The defence held the high-powered Black Bears, featuring scoring phenom Jeff Teat, to just four goals, a new Warriors franchise record, and Aden Walsh was a dominant presence in the net, stopping 33 of 37 shots he faced.

After two one-goal losses last weekend, General Manager and Head Coach and Curt Malawsky liked the bounce-back effort from his group and their ability to grind out a win.

"I had a good chat with the leadership group [Thursday night], and we talked a little bit about how it was a good bonding weekend last weekend, but at the end of the day, it was very disappointing that we got two one-goal losses, and it's not acceptable," Malawsky said.

"The leadership group really stood up and they sent that message today. We didn't get what we came for last week, we need to get what we're here for today."

The win marked the Warriors' seventh consecutive win at home, dating back to last season.

"We had another really, really great crowd, and they're very loud. Our guys love playing here, we want to make it a tough place to play; we can make it tough on the floor, but the fans make it tough in the crowd," Malawsky said.

In holding Ottawa to just four goals in the game, Vancouver's defence surrendered just one goal in the second half and only one goal at even strength. The defensive corps also collected 75 loose balls, forced eight turnovers, and blocked 10 shots. Malawsky credited his defensive coaching staff Rob Williams and Tyler Richards for the work they put in on film and on the floor to get the team ready for Ottawa.

"I just think the guys [are] sticking to the system but believing in each other. Communication and trust are cornerstones of defence, and once you're really vocal back there, then you build that trust in your teammates and playing five-man units," Malawsky said.

The Black Bears got on the board first, but the Warriors scored three goals in the first period to take a 3-1 lead and although Ottawa pulled the game within one at the half, the Warriors showed resiliency in the second half to hold them off.

Adam Charalambides kicked off the scoring for the Warriors and finished the night with a hat trick and three assists. His first goal was gutsy, finishing through contact across the crease against Black Bears' transition player Jake Stevens.

"All five guys on offence were moving their feet there, so it kind of opened up a lane and then I'm just doing my job, trying to get over top and lower the shoulder," Charalambides said.

Charalambides says that practicing against the Warriors' defence is tough and prepares them to face any team.

"It's very hard to get to the middle against our own defence," he laughed. "Mydske knocks me over quite frequently, Beersy, same thing. Then Dilks is just, probably one of the craftiest guys in the league with taking away the ball and staying on hips."

Third periods were the Warriors' lowest-scoring quarter through the first six games of the season, but against the Black Bears, it was one of their best overall quarters of the season. Defenceman Jeff Cornwall scored a goal in transition to give the Warriors a 7-4 lead and Malawsky preaches getting to the middle of the floor and the Warriors plugged away, sticking to the game plan.

The Warriors have a veteran core that has players with championship experience, who help will a team to win through execution, which they were able to do against Ottawa. Malawsky said the message to the team at the half was to remember how they felt losing a one-goal game on the road just a few days prior and not wanting to let that happen again.

"Not very often you hold a team like that with Jeff Teat and a high-powered offence to four goals, so I definitely think we're getting better," Malawsky said.

Last week Keegan Bal climbed into the Warriors' second-place all-time assists list and this week against Ottawa he played his 100th NLL game. Bal had five points (1G, 4A), Ryan Martel had four points (1G, 3A), and Marcus Klarich tallied one goal and one assist, with Vancouver also getting a goal from Johnathan Peshko.

Before the game just after the team shoot around in the morning, the Vancouver Warriors welcomed students from the Tsleil-Waututh Nation School for a special lacrosse clinic as part of their First Nations Celebration night. The team embraced the opportunity to share their passion for the sport while honoring its deep-rooted cultural significance.

"Lacrosse wouldn't be around if it wasn't for the Creator's game, and we pay homage to it. It means a lot to us," Malawsky said.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.