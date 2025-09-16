Warning: Solve for Paige Buckets
Published on September 16, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
She's top ten in points, assists, and steals... as a rookie. You can run the numbers, but the problem of Paige Bueckers can't be solved. The league's newest problem.
