Warning: Solve for Paige Buckets

Published on September 16, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

She's top ten in points, assists, and steals... as a rookie. You can run the numbers, but the problem of Paige Bueckers can't be solved. The league's newest problem.

