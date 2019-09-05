Walters throws 7 no-hit innings as Clinton sinks Cougars with 10-1 win

GENEVA, IL - Jake Walters threw seven no-hit innings and the Clinton LumberKings completed a sweep of the Kane County Cougars to advance to the Western Division Championship Series with a 10-1 win on Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. A hit barrage of 16 hits by the LumberKings buried the Cougars int eh second game of the best of three-game set.

The scoring stated immediately for Clinton as Christopher Torres tripled on the first pitch of the game against Kane County starter Matt Tabor. Torres scored two batters later on a Peyton Burdick single and two batters later the rally was capped with an RBI ground out from Will Banfield.

Banfield, in his first postseason game of his professional career, had an incredibly productive Game Two. He ended his night going 3-for-5 with two doubles, four RBIs, and a run scored. In total, all but one of the LumberKings tallied at least one hit as they scored in bunches throughout the night.

Tabor (0-1) was hung with the loss for a 4.1 inning outing. He allowed four runs on eight hits while walking none and striking out six.

Clinton added on following the first. They scored two runs in the third, three runs in the sixth, and two more runs in the seventh.

The offense was more than enough for LumberKings starter Jake Walters. Who turned in a masterful seven innings of work. He allowed no runs, no hits, walked none, and struck out four to earn his first postseason win.

Kane County's only hit of the night came in the bottom of the eighth on an infield single by Dominic Fletcher as Cam Baird and Nathan Alexander combined to shutout the Cougars over the final two innings.

The LumberKings will take tomorrow off to see who they will meet in the Western Division Championship Series before continuing their playoff run on Saturday night. LumberKings home playoff game tickets are on sale now with the date yet to be determined. Ticket prices for playoff games remain the same as the regular season. $8 for adult general admission, $7 for student/senior/military general admission, and $9 for box seats. Fans who purchase tickets in advance of game day receive a $1 discount.

