Kernels Extend Quarterfinals with 2-1 Win

DAVENPORT, IOWA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels earned a 2-1 victory Thursday at Modern Woodmen Park to tie the Quad Cities River Bandits at 1-1 in the Midwest League Quarterfinals. This best-of-three series will end Friday with the winner advancing to the Western Division Championship Series for a matchup with the Clinton LumberKings.

Tyler Webb drove the Kernels to a 1-0 advantage during the fourth inning. Wander Javier hit a one-out triple and remained at third base when Seth Gray was hit by a pitch. Two batters later, Webb's two-out single brought in Javier.

Matt Canterino retired 14 consecutive batters before losing his bids for a perfect game and a shutout within the fifth. Trey Dawson singled and advanced to second base via wild pitch. Alex McKenna followed with an RBI single that forced a 1-1 tie.

Jared Akins doubled to drive in the decisive run in the seventh inning. Webb's one-out double set up Akins, and he added a double of his own that allowed Webb to tally the go-ahead run for a 2-1 Kernels lead.

Dylan Thomas posted two scoreless innings and received credit for the victory. Rickey Ramirez registered two shutout frames to pick up the save. Brett Daniels tossed a game-high 10 strikeouts but was the losing pitcher after surrendering two runs over 6.1 innings.

Friday's quarterfinal finale is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and Kernels right-hander Josh Winder (7-2, 2.65) will face River Bandits right-hander Matt Ruppenthal (5-7, 4.33). Fans can follow the action on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM and also online at www.kmryradio.com and www.kernels.com.

Tickets for any future Cedar Rapids Kernels home games during the Midwest League playoffs will become available as needed at the Kernels Ticket Office, www.kernels.com, and (319) 896-7560.

