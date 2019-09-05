South Bend Cubs Advance to Division Championship
September 5, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release
SOUTH BEND, IN - For the first time as a Chicago Cubs affiliate, the South Bend Cubs have advanced to the Midwest League Division Championship after defeating the Bowling Green Hot Rods 7-4. The Cubs will host Game 1 on Saturday, September 7 at Four Winds Field. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
The last time the South Bend baseball franchise advanced to the Division Championship was in 2013, then known as the South Bend Silver Hawks affiliated with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Manager Mark Haley would go on to defeat the Fort Wayne Tincaps in the Division Championship two games to one. South Bend's all-time playoff record is 40-27.
Dugout box seats are $14 and field box seats are $12 in advance. Ticket prices will go up one dollar on the day of the game, so fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Tickets can be purchased right now at SouthBendCubs.com. The South Bend Cubs Box Office will open at 10:00 a.m. on Friday and 12:00 p.m. on Saturday for fans wanting to purchase their tickets in person.
Continuing their post-season promotion, fans will be able to enjoy Thirsty Thursday drink specials on Saturday. Fountain sodas (20oz.) and domestic draft beer (16 oz.) will be available for $2.00 each.
The full breakdown of the Midwest League Postseason schedule is posted below:
Round 1 - Division Quarterfinal - Best of 3 (September 4 - 6)
Series #1 - Great Lakes Loons vs. Lake County Captains (Series tied 1-1)
Series #2 - Quad Cities River Bandits vs. Cedar Rapids Kernels (Series tied 1-1)
Series #3 - South Bend Cubs vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods (South Bend wins series 2-0)
Series #4 - Kane County Cougars vs. Clinton LumberKings (Clinton wins series 2-0)
Round 2 - Division Championship - Best of 3 (September 7 - 9)
Series # 5 - Eastern Series #1 Winner vs. South Bend Cubs
Series # 6 - Western Series #2 Winner vs. Clinton LumberKings
Round 3 - League Championship - Best of 5 (September 11 - 16)
Series #7 - Eastern Division Champion vs. Western Division Champion
