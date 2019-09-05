Peyton Burdick Named MWL Player of the Month

September 5, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) News Release





SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Minor League Baseball announced today Clinton LumberKings outfielder, Peyton Burdick, has been selected as the Uncle Ray's Player of the Month for August. In recognition of the honor, Burdick will receive an award from Minor League Baseball and Uncle Ray's, the "Official Potato Chip of Minor League Baseball".

Clinton LumberKings (Marlins) outfielder Peyton Burdick batted .337 while leading the league in runs (26), RBI (30), on-base percentage (.458), slugging percentage (.632) and OPS (1.090). He finished second in home runs (six) and third in total bases (60). On Aug. 12, Burdick finished a 10-game hit streak with a two-home run game during which he batted in six of Clinton's seven total runs. Burdick, 22, was selected by Miami in the third round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Wright State University.

