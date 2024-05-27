Walleye Season Ends in Game Six Loss to Mavericks

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Kansas City Mavericks 7-1 on Monday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

What Happened:

Matt Anderson lit the lamp for the Fish in their final game of the season, as the loss eliminates them from the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Western Conference Finals end with Kansas City advancing 4-2.

John Lethemon made his fourth straight start for the Fish between the pipes. Michael Prapavessis and Grant Gabriele skated the blue line while Sam Craggs, Chase Gresock and Brandon Kruse led the Toledo attack.

Jack LaFontaine covered the crease for the host Mavericks. Ryan Jones and Nate Knoepke manned the defense while David Cotton, Jake Jaremko and Cole Coskey filled out the Kansas City front.

The Mavericks took a lead into the locker room after a score by Jeremy McKenna at 16:20 put them in front. Nolan Sullivan and Marc-Olivier Duquette assisted the icebreaker.

That wrapped the first period with the Walleye trailing the Mavericks 1-0. Toledo was outshot 13-5 in the period.

The Mavericks came out firing in the second frame, adding a pair of scores.

First, McKenna struck again at 8:12 with Jacob Hayhurst and Max Andreev assisting the tally.

Then, it was Coskey who hit twine at 10:58. Cade Borchardt and Duquette helped the score.

That sent the teams back to the locker room with the Walleye trailing the Mavericks 3-0 after 40 minutes. The two teams shot even in the period at 10-10, but Kansas City outshot Toledo through two periods at 23-15.

The third period began with the Fish pinned to the boards, looking for some late-game magic.

Kansas City came out and scored right away with McKenna landing his third goal of the night for a hat trick at 1:28. Hayhurst added a solo assist as hats rained down.

Andreev added a goal of his own at 6:16, pushing the Kansas City lead to 5-0. McKenna and Coskey added assists to the tally. The assists marked the fourth and second points of the evening for McKenna and Coskey respectively.

The Walleye got on the board at 9:01 after Matt Anderson spoiled the shutout. Kruse and Riley Sawchuk picked apples on the tally.

The Mavericks poured it on with another pair of goals.

Theo Calvas whipped an unassisted empty-netter down the ice at 14:42.

Justin Nachbaur added the sealer from Cotton at 18:12 to push the score to 7-1 Kansas City.

That wrapped the game, the series, and the season.

The Toledo Walleye fell to the Kansas City Mavericks 7-1, allowing Kansas City to take the Western Conference Finals 4-2, eliminating the Walleye from the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

Jeremy McKenna (3G, 1A; GWG) - KC

Jack LaFontaine (W, 31/32 SV) - KC

Max Andreev (1G, 1A) - KC

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye now head into the offseason looking towards the 2024-25 season with their attention on the next chance for a Kelly Cup.

