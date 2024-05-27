Mavericks Win Western Conference, Advance to Kelly Cup Finals

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - With a blowout 7-1 victory over the Toledo Walleye on Memorial Day at Cable Dahmer Arena, the Kansas City Mavericks won the ECHL's Western Conference and advance to their first Kelly Cup Finals in franchise history.

An offensive explosion sent the Mavericks to the ECHL's finals and wrapped up the Western Conference. A hat trick plus multi-point performances from five players sent the Mavericks home with a win and ended the Walleye's season.

Jeremy McKenna scored the first two goals on the night, followed by Cole Coskey midway through the second period. Kansas City entered the third period with a 3-0 lead.

More scoring was on the way.

Ninety seconds in to the third period, McKenna scored his third goal of the night. It was his third hat trick of the season and first of the postseason.

McKenna finished the Western Conference Finals with four goals and five assists for a team-leading nine points.

Kansas City also had goal-scoring efforts from rookie Max Andreev, forward Justin Nachbaur and an empty-net goal from Theo Calvas.

As has been the case the entire postseason, the Mavericks were also paced by spectacular goaltending from Jack LaFontaine.

The former University of Minnesota captain stopped 31 of 32 shots and finished the Western Conference Finals 3-0 with a 0.94 goals-against-average and a .972 save percentage in more than 191 minutes of ice time.

The victory was Kansas City's fifth win with a six-plus-goal margin of the season and first of the postseason.

With home-ice advantage throughout the entire postseason thanks to the fifth-best regular season in ECHL history, the Mavericks will host Games 1 and 2 of the Kelly Cup Finals at Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday and Saturday.

Below is a look at the Mavericks home schedule for the Western Conference Finals:

2024 Kelly Cup Finals Schedule:

Game 1: Friday, May 31, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 2: Saturday, June 1, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena

Games 3-5: TBD at Adirondack or Florida.

Game 6*: Monday, June 10, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 7*: Wednesday, June 12, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

*if necessary

Games 3-5 will be announced following the conclusion of the Eastern Conference Finals between Adirondack and Florida.

Tickets for the Kelly Cup Finals at Cable Dahmer Arena will go on sale on Tuesday, May 28 at 10 AM at 816-252-7825 or //kcmavericks.com/tickets.

