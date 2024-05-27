Mavericks with Another Chance to Clinch ECHL Western Conference Championship this Afternoon

May 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Holding a 3-2 series lead as the teams enter Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, the Kansas City Mavericks face the Toledo Walleye at 4:05 PM this afternoon with a chance to advance to the team's first Kelly Cup Finals in franchise history.

A Kansas City win this afternoon would see ECHL representatives present the team with the Bruce Taylor Trophy as the club who advances to the Kelly Cup Finals as the winner of the Western Conference immediately following the final horn on the ice.

WHO: Western Conference Finals Game 6, Kansas City Mavericks vs. Toledo Walleye.

WHEN: Today, 4:05 PM.

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, Mo., 64055

2024 Western Conference Finals, Kansas City Mavericks vs. Toledo Walleye

Game 6: Monday, 4:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 7*: Wednesday, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

*if necessary

Limited tickets for today's Game 6 are available at 816-252-7825 or //kcmavericks.com/tickets.

