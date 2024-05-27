ECHL Transactions - May 27

May 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 27, 2024:

Kansas City:

Add Jacob Hayhurst, F activated from reserve

Delete Brad Schoonbaert, F placed on reserve

