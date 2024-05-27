ECHL Transactions - May 27
May 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 27, 2024:
Kansas City:
Add Jacob Hayhurst, F activated from reserve
Delete Brad Schoonbaert, F placed on reserve
