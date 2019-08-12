Walleye Opening Weekend Tickets on Sale Wednesday

August 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Your defending Toledo Walleye Western Conference Champions take the ice at the Huntington Center for Opening Weekend on Saturday, November 2 and Sunday November 3, 2019.

Let's get this party started!

Fans can purchase Opening Weekend packages beginning on Wednesday, August 14 at 11 a.m. at the Fifth Third Field box office, online or by phone.

Last season the Walleye fans set attendance record after attendance record helping to sell out 31 of 36 regular season games and 10 out of 12 playoff games. The FINatics Membership fan base marked the largest in Walleye history at 2,647 members and already 200 new FINatics for the 2019-20 season.

Interest in Toledo Walleye hockey is at an all-time high. The only way to guarantee tickets for Opening Night (Saturday, November 2) is through the Opening Night package. Packages begin at $35, a savings of four dollars, and includes tickets for both nights and premium seating.

Don't miss a single minute of the action! For Opening Weekend ticket packages, single game tickets and FINatic memberships call 419-725-9255, online at www.toledowalleye.com, or visit the Fifth Third Field box office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 12, 2019

Walleye Opening Weekend Tickets on Sale Wednesday - Toledo Walleye

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.