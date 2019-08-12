Opening Night and Fan Fest Tickets on Sale Now

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that tickets for the Home Opener Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Cincinnati Cyclones are on sale now.

Follow the link to purchase your tickets for Opening Night ONLY here: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8361833/kalamazoo-wings-vs-cincinnati-cyclones-kalamazoo-kalamazoo-wings

The K-Wings' 46th Home Opener in franchise history will be a rematch of last April's Central Division Semifinal series against the Cincinnati Cyclones, with game time scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.

Prior to the game, fans are welcome to take part in the annual Fan Fest, which starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Wings Event Center. With a game ticket, fans should enter through Door 7 to take part in the festivities, which will feature live music, a bounce house, a player red carpet, food trucks and new this year, a Smash Car, where a small donation will give fans the opportunity to smash a car with a sledgehammer. Proceeds from the Smash Car will be donated to a non-profit.

Tickets start at just $10 for the game, and can be purchased at the link above or the Wings Event Center box office. Everyone with a game ticket will have exclusive access to Fan Fest. Purchase your tickets today!

