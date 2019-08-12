Komets Add Pair of Leading Defensemen; Martin, Galipeau Agree to Terms

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced Monday that they have added two defensemen, both leaders of their ECHL teams on defense last season. Brycen Martin and Olivier Galipeau have agreed to terms and become the fourth and fifth blue liners sgned to the 2019 preseason roster.

Martin, 23, will be entering his four pro year after skating 54 ECHL games with Maine last season. The Calgary, Alberta native led the Mariner defensive corps with career highs of 21 assists and 28 points. Martin completed the season with ECHL career totals of 11 goals, 35 assists and 46 points in 149 games.

Martin was selected by Buffalo in round 3 of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft prior to this fourth year of juniors. During 2014-15 he made his pro debut appearing in two AHL games with Rochester. In 2015-16 Martin split the WHL season between Saskatoon and Everett, scoring career high totals of 31 assists and 37 points. The defenseman made his ECHL debut in 2016-17 skating 34 games with Elmira while adding 18 AHL games with Rochester.

Galipeau, 22, made his pro debut last year logging 56 ECHL games with Atlanta, leading Gladiator defensemen with 17 assists and 23 points. He also appeared in five AHL games with Providence.

Galipeau was on board with Val d'Ors for the 2014 QMJHL Championship during his first year of junior play. The Montreal, Quebec native split the 2016-17 season with Val d'Or and Chicoutimi. He capped his QJMHL career in 2017-18 leading Chicoutimi defensemen with 15 goals and 40 points in 37 games before joining Acadie-Bathurst for 30 games where he added 10 goals and 14 assists. Galipeau finish the season with combined totals of 25 goals and 74 points for most goals and points for a league defensemen and QMJHL Defenseman of the Year honors. Galipeau also helped Acadie-Bathurst to the QMJHL Championship scoring five goals and 20 points in 20 playoff games.

The Komets preseason roster expands to 15 players including nine forwards, five defensemen and one goaltender.

Komets to face Nailers in two preseason tilts-- The Komets will face the Wheeling Nailers in two exhibition games. The home-and-home practice series starts Friday, Oct. 4 at Wheeling at 7:05pm ET. The Komets will host the Nailers Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:35pm ET on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum completing the preseason slate.

68th season opener Oct. 12-- The Komets will open the 68th season of Komet Hockey on Saturday, Oct. 12 when the Kalamazoo Wings visit for a 7:35pm faceoff. 72 games are scheduled for the 2019-20 campaign with 36 at home and 36 away.

