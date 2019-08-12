Mavericks Release 2019-20 Promotional Schedule
August 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced their promotional schedule for the 2019-20 season Monday evening. Fan favorite theme nights like Mac's Birthday and Military Appreciation Weekend return, while adding new theme nights and specialty jerseys to a packed promotional schedule. Dates, times and promotions are subject to change.
October 12 vs. Indy Fuel
Opening Night (magnetic schedule giveaway presented by Community Blood Center)
Postgame skate with team
November 2 vs. Wichita Thunder
DC Comics Night (Joker Jerseys)
November 8 vs. Utah Grizzlies
Mave's Graduation Night (Mac and Mave bobblehead presented by Konica Minolta)
November 11 vs. Wichita Thunder
Veteran's Day (6:05 p.m. faceoff)
November 19 vs. Allen Americans
Kids Day (10:35 a.m. faceoff)
December 7 vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Marvel Night/Teddy Bear Toss (Spider-Man Jerseys)
December 21 vs. Tulsa Oilers
Mavericks Alpine Hat Giveaway presented by Safelite
December 31 vs. Wichita Thunder
New Year's Eve postgame skate with team
January 18 vs. Allen Americans
Conservation Night (Camo Hat Giveaway)
January 24 vs. Idaho Steelheads
Military Appreciation Weekend
January 25 vs. Idaho Steelheads
Military Appreciation Weekend (T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Black Rifle Coffee Company)
February 1 vs. Tulsa Oilers
Mac's Birthday (Mac bobblehead giveaway)
February 8 vs. Allen Americans
Hockey Is For Everyone
February 15 vs. Utah Grizzlies
First Responders Night (First Responders Jerseys)
February 29 vs. Kalamazoo Wings
Ag Night Barn Party
March 7 vs. Wichita Thunder
Cheeze's Princess Party (Pre-game princess meet-and-greet)
March 8 vs. Wichita Thunder
Faith and Family Day (4:05 p.m. faceoff)
Postgame skate with team
March 15 vs. Tulsa Oilers
Nickelodeon Day (Paw Patrol Jerseys)
March 21 vs. Rapid City Rush
Fan Appreciation Night
Theme Night Ticket Packages (On sale September 14)
Ladies Night - Friday, Dec. 6
$25 ticket comes with Mavericks clutch purse
Teacher's Appreciation Night - Friday, March 13
$25 ticket comes with Mavericks stainless steel wine cup
Group tickets for all home games for groups or 15 or larger are on sale now by calling 816-252-7825 or online at kcmavericks.com/groups
Season ticket holders can buy additional single game tickets starting on September 3rd at 9 a.m.
Independence residents can purchase single game tickets starting September 6th at 10 a.m. in-person at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena box office. Must present ID or piece of mail to purchase.
Sign up for our email list and receive exclusive access to single game tickets on September 9th at 10 a.m.
Single game tickets will be available for purchase to the general public at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena box office at 10 a.m. on September 14th, and online on September 14th at noon.
The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.
