Mavericks Release 2019-20 Promotional Schedule

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced their promotional schedule for the 2019-20 season Monday evening. Fan favorite theme nights like Mac's Birthday and Military Appreciation Weekend return, while adding new theme nights and specialty jerseys to a packed promotional schedule. Dates, times and promotions are subject to change.

October 12 vs. Indy Fuel

Opening Night (magnetic schedule giveaway presented by Community Blood Center)

Postgame skate with team

November 2 vs. Wichita Thunder

DC Comics Night (Joker Jerseys)

November 8 vs. Utah Grizzlies

Mave's Graduation Night (Mac and Mave bobblehead presented by Konica Minolta)

November 11 vs. Wichita Thunder

Veteran's Day (6:05 p.m. faceoff)

November 19 vs. Allen Americans

Kids Day (10:35 a.m. faceoff)

December 7 vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Marvel Night/Teddy Bear Toss (Spider-Man Jerseys)

December 21 vs. Tulsa Oilers

Mavericks Alpine Hat Giveaway presented by Safelite

December 31 vs. Wichita Thunder

New Year's Eve postgame skate with team

January 18 vs. Allen Americans

Conservation Night (Camo Hat Giveaway)

January 24 vs. Idaho Steelheads

Military Appreciation Weekend

January 25 vs. Idaho Steelheads

Military Appreciation Weekend (T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Black Rifle Coffee Company)

February 1 vs. Tulsa Oilers

Mac's Birthday (Mac bobblehead giveaway)

February 8 vs. Allen Americans

Hockey Is For Everyone

February 15 vs. Utah Grizzlies

First Responders Night (First Responders Jerseys)

February 29 vs. Kalamazoo Wings

Ag Night Barn Party

March 7 vs. Wichita Thunder

Cheeze's Princess Party (Pre-game princess meet-and-greet)

March 8 vs. Wichita Thunder

Faith and Family Day (4:05 p.m. faceoff)

Postgame skate with team

March 15 vs. Tulsa Oilers

Nickelodeon Day (Paw Patrol Jerseys)

March 21 vs. Rapid City Rush

Fan Appreciation Night

Theme Night Ticket Packages (On sale September 14)

Ladies Night - Friday, Dec. 6

$25 ticket comes with Mavericks clutch purse

Teacher's Appreciation Night - Friday, March 13

$25 ticket comes with Mavericks stainless steel wine cup

Group tickets for all home games for groups or 15 or larger are on sale now by calling 816-252-7825 or online at kcmavericks.com/groups

Season ticket holders can buy additional single game tickets starting on September 3rd at 9 a.m.

Independence residents can purchase single game tickets starting September 6th at 10 a.m. in-person at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena box office. Must present ID or piece of mail to purchase.

Sign up for our email list and receive exclusive access to single game tickets on September 9th at 10 a.m.

Single game tickets will be available for purchase to the general public at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena box office at 10 a.m. on September 14th, and online on September 14th at noon.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

