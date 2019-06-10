Walleye Announce 2019-20 Home Schedule

TOLEDO, OH - Grab your calendars and get your cow bells ready- the 2019-20 Toledo Walleye home schedule is here! The Walleye will play their home opener on Saturday, November 2 against the Florida Everblades. AND, for the first time since the 2009-10 season, the Walleye will play back-to-back home games on Opening Night Weekend with their second game on Sunday, November 3 against rival Fort Wayne.

Highlights include:

33 of the 36 home games played on Friday (10), Saturday (13) and Sunday (10).

28 of the 36 home games are against Central Division rivals. Cincinnati (4), Fort Wayne (6), Indy (8), Kalamazoo (3), Wheeling (7)

Back-to-back games Opening Night Weekend- Saturday, November 2 against Florida Everblades and November 3 against Fort Wayne

Two holiday games between Christmas and New Year's- Friday, December 27 against Wheeling and Sunday, December 29 against Cincinnati

Two School Education Days- Wednesday, November 6 against Wheeling and Wednesday, December 4 against Adirondack. Last season's School Education Days set a record with 13,283 students attending.

NOVEMBER

Saturday, November 2 | Florida Everblades

Sunday, November 3 | Fort Wayne Komets

Wednesday, November 6 | Wheeling Nailers

Saturday, November 9 | Brampton Beast

Saturday, November 23 | Kalamazoo Wings

DECEMBER

Wednesday, December 4 | Adirondack Thunder

Friday, December 6 | Brampton Beast

Saturday, December 7 | Indy Fuel

Friday, December 13 | Indy Fuel

Friday, December 27 | Wheeling Nailers

Sunday, December 29 | Cincinnati Cyclones

JANUARY

Friday, January 3 | Kalamazoo Wings

Saturday, January 4 | Indy Fuel

Friday, January 10 | Indy Fuel

Saturday, January 11 | Indy Fuel

Sunday, January 12 | Wheeling Nailers

Friday, January 24 | Atlanta Gladiators

Saturday, January 25 | Fort Wayne Komets

Sunday, January 26 | Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, January 31 | Kalamazoo Wings

FEBRUARY

Saturday, February 8 | Cincinnati Cyclones

Sunday, February 9 | Cincinnati Cyclones

Saturday, February 15 | Idaho Steelheads

Sunday, February 16 | Idaho Steelheads

Friday, February 28 | Fort Wayne Komets

Saturday, February 29 | Fort Wayne Komets

MARCH

Sunday, March 1 | Wheeling Nailers

Wednesday, March 11 | Cincinnati Cyclones

Saturday, March 14 | Wichita Thunder

Friday, March 20 | Indy Fuel

Saturday, March 21 | Indy Fuel

Sunday, March 22 | Wheeling Nailers

Friday, March 27 | Fort Wayne Komets

Sunday, March 29 | Wheeling Nailers

APRIL

Friday, April 4 | Wheeling Nailers

Saturday, April 5 | Indy Fuel

