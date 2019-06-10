Walleye Announce 2019-20 Home Schedule
June 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
TOLEDO, OH - Grab your calendars and get your cow bells ready- the 2019-20 Toledo Walleye home schedule is here! The Walleye will play their home opener on Saturday, November 2 against the Florida Everblades. AND, for the first time since the 2009-10 season, the Walleye will play back-to-back home games on Opening Night Weekend with their second game on Sunday, November 3 against rival Fort Wayne.
Highlights include:
33 of the 36 home games played on Friday (10), Saturday (13) and Sunday (10).
28 of the 36 home games are against Central Division rivals. Cincinnati (4), Fort Wayne (6), Indy (8), Kalamazoo (3), Wheeling (7)
Back-to-back games Opening Night Weekend- Saturday, November 2 against Florida Everblades and November 3 against Fort Wayne
Two holiday games between Christmas and New Year's- Friday, December 27 against Wheeling and Sunday, December 29 against Cincinnati
Two School Education Days- Wednesday, November 6 against Wheeling and Wednesday, December 4 against Adirondack. Last season's School Education Days set a record with 13,283 students attending.
NOVEMBER
Saturday, November 2 | Florida Everblades
Sunday, November 3 | Fort Wayne Komets
Wednesday, November 6 | Wheeling Nailers
Saturday, November 9 | Brampton Beast
Saturday, November 23 | Kalamazoo Wings
DECEMBER
Wednesday, December 4 | Adirondack Thunder
Friday, December 6 | Brampton Beast
Saturday, December 7 | Indy Fuel
Friday, December 13 | Indy Fuel
Friday, December 27 | Wheeling Nailers
Sunday, December 29 | Cincinnati Cyclones
JANUARY
Friday, January 3 | Kalamazoo Wings
Saturday, January 4 | Indy Fuel
Friday, January 10 | Indy Fuel
Saturday, January 11 | Indy Fuel
Sunday, January 12 | Wheeling Nailers
Friday, January 24 | Atlanta Gladiators
Saturday, January 25 | Fort Wayne Komets
Sunday, January 26 | Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, January 31 | Kalamazoo Wings
FEBRUARY
Saturday, February 8 | Cincinnati Cyclones
Sunday, February 9 | Cincinnati Cyclones
Saturday, February 15 | Idaho Steelheads
Sunday, February 16 | Idaho Steelheads
Friday, February 28 | Fort Wayne Komets
Saturday, February 29 | Fort Wayne Komets
MARCH
Sunday, March 1 | Wheeling Nailers
Wednesday, March 11 | Cincinnati Cyclones
Saturday, March 14 | Wichita Thunder
Friday, March 20 | Indy Fuel
Saturday, March 21 | Indy Fuel
Sunday, March 22 | Wheeling Nailers
Friday, March 27 | Fort Wayne Komets
Sunday, March 29 | Wheeling Nailers
APRIL
Friday, April 4 | Wheeling Nailers
Saturday, April 5 | Indy Fuel
