Cyclones Send Rights to Dorowicz to Wichita

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have sent the rights to forward Spencer Dorowicz to the Wichita Thunder, completing the Future Considerations deal for goaltender Ty Rimmer from March 7.

Dorowicz departs Cincinnati having accounted for seven goals and six assists in 31 games during his rookie season. A native of Olds, AB, Dorowicz began his pro career with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits late in the 2017-18 season following the completion of a four-year collegiate stint at Robert Morris University. In Greenville, he tallied a goal and eight penalty minutes in eight games, preceded by 145 games at the collegiate level where he was responsible for 23 goals and 36 assists for the Colonials.

Prior to his time at Robert Morris, the 24-year-old spent parts of five seasons with the Olds Grizzlys of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) where he accounted for 179 points (75g, 104a) in 223 career games.

