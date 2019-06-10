Thunder Receives Dorowicz from Cyclones

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has acquired forward Spencer Dorowicz from the Cincinnati Cyclones. The trade completes a previous trade that saw Ty Rimmer sent to Cincinnati for future considerations.

Dorowicz, 25, recently completed his rookie season where he collected 13 points (7g, 6a) in 31 games. He turned pro at the end of his senior season at Robert Morris University and appeared in eight games for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to close the 2017-18 campaign.

A native of Olds, Alberta, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound forward had a productive career for Robert Morris. He tallied 16 points in three-straight seasons and finished with 59 points (23g, 36a) in 145 games. He was a part of back-to-back AHA Regular Season championship teams for the Colonials.

Teams must complete all future considerations trades by 3 p.m. EST on June 13th .

