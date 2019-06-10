Royals Announce All-New 2019-20 Kids Club

June 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Monday the team has partnered with Applebee's, YMCA of Berks County and Schuylkill Valley Sporting Goods for the 2019-20 Royals Kids Club, which will provide exclusive fun for kids 12 and under at Santander Arena this season. To register, visit royalshockey.com/kidsclub.

Perks + Benefits

One kids ticket to five Royals games (Sun., Oct. 20 | Sun., Nov. 24 | MLK Day Mon., Jan. 20 | Sun., Feb. 16 | Sun., Mar. 8)

5 kids meal vouchers to select local Applebee's locations

Custom kids club Royals t-shirt

Start of the season Kids Club party with Slapshot and players

Monthly email newsletter

End-of-year skate with the Royals

Membership fee: $20

Registration is open to kids 12 and under. For questions about the Royals Kids Club, contact Community Engagement Coordinator Elizabeth Stentzel at estentzel@royalshockey.com.

Royals season memberships are available for 2019-20 by visiting the Royals Box Office at Santander Arena (700 Penn Street) and by calling 610-898-7825. For the latest team news, visit royalshockey.com/news, and follow the team on Facebook (Facebook.com/ReadingRoyals), Twitter (Twitter.com/ReadingRoyals) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ReadingRoyals). Use #RestoreTheRoar to join the conversation.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.