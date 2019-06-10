Royals Announce All-New 2019-20 Kids Club
June 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Monday the team has partnered with Applebee's, YMCA of Berks County and Schuylkill Valley Sporting Goods for the 2019-20 Royals Kids Club, which will provide exclusive fun for kids 12 and under at Santander Arena this season. To register, visit royalshockey.com/kidsclub.
Perks + Benefits
One kids ticket to five Royals games (Sun., Oct. 20 | Sun., Nov. 24 | MLK Day Mon., Jan. 20 | Sun., Feb. 16 | Sun., Mar. 8)
5 kids meal vouchers to select local Applebee's locations
Custom kids club Royals t-shirt
Start of the season Kids Club party with Slapshot and players
Monthly email newsletter
End-of-year skate with the Royals
Membership fee: $20
Registration is open to kids 12 and under. For questions about the Royals Kids Club, contact Community Engagement Coordinator Elizabeth Stentzel at estentzel@royalshockey.com.
