Walks Weigh Down Tortugas, Fall in Homestand Finale

August 21, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - 1B Yassel Pino smashed a home run for the third-straight game, while 3B Braylin Minier collected a season-high three hits, but the Clearwater Threshers outlasted the Daytona Tortugas, 9-6, in front of 2,190 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Sunday evening.

Clearwater (18-30, 53-60) started quickly when the first pitch of the game resulted in a hit-by-pitch. Following a stolen base, with two outs, RF Leandro Pineda (1-3, 2 R, 2B, RBI, 3 BB, SO) slapped a double into left-center field, giving the Threshers a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Daytona (15-31, 44-67) had an answer. Pino (2-5, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, SO) reached on an infield single and took second on a one-out passed ball. With two outs, RF Wendell Marrero (1-4) hit a tapper towards the mound, but it was mishandled. As Pino broke towards the plate, an errant throw by the pitcher enabled Marrero to take second, tying the game at one.

Both teams started trading crooked numbers in the fifth. 3B Hao Yu Lee (2-6, 2 R, RBI, SO) poked a two-out single to center and took second on a walk to Pineda. C Caleb Ricketts (1-5, R, RBI, 4 SO) promptly poked a base-hit through the right side of the infield. One run scored on the knock, while another crossed on a wild toss in from the outfield, placing the Threshers back ahead, 3-1. 1B Micah Yonamine (2-4, 2 RBI, BB) followed with a run-scoring knock of his own, stretching the visitors' edge to three, 4-1.

Daytona wasted no time retaliating in the bottom half. CF Justin Boyd (0-4, R, BB, 2 SO) coaxed a walk with one retired and scooted all the way to third on a misfired pickoff throw. DH Jack Rogers (2-3, R, RBI) punched a ground ball in the hole between first and second, ultimately beating an off-balance toss to the bag. Boyd scored on the infield hit, drawing the Tortugas within two, 4-2.

On the next pitch, the game was tied. Pino rifled the first toss of his plate appearance off the advertisements atop the batting cages for a two-run home run. The 20-year-old's third home run in as many games and fifth of the season knotted the affair at four.

The game did not remain tied for long, as Clearwater sent all nine hitters to the plate in the sixth. LF Wilfredo Flores (1-2, R, 2B, 3 BB) began the frame with a double to right-center and SS Erick Brito (1-4, R, BB) followed with a four-pitch walk. Another free pass loaded the bags before Lee smoked a single to center, scoring a run to put the Thresher back in front, 5-4.

Following an infield fly-rule pop up, another pitch squirted away. The ball kicked up the first-base line, permitting two runs to score, stretching the Clearwater edge back to three, 7-4. Another RBI single from Yonamine capped the Phillies affiliates' four-run inning.

The Tortugas scraped a few runs off the deficit in the bottom of the inning, but that was as close as they would get the rest of the night. 2B Johnny Ascanio (1-4, R) stroked a leadoff single to left and ended up at third on a double by Minier. After a wild pitch chased in a run, SS Trey Faltine (1-5, 2B, RBI, 2 SO) powered a ball over the center fielder's head. Minier came home on the second double of the University of Texas alum's career, yanking Daytona within 8-6.

Clearwater added one last run in the top of the eighth thanks to two walks and three wild pitches. In all, Daytona was charged with a season-high-tying 12 walks in addition to six wild pitches and three hit batters.

Neither starter received a decision on Sunday. RHP Andrew Moore (2.0 IP, H, R, ER, BB, 3 SO) went two innings and punched out three in his first career start for the Tortugas. LHP Matt Osterberg (3.0 IP, 3 H, R, 3 SO) yielded one unearned run over three innings in his first start since July 3 for the Threshers.

Despite yielding two runs, RHP Alex Garbrick (0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, SO) garnered his third win of the year out of the bullpen for Clearwater. RHP Jack Dallas (1.0 IP, BB, SO) collected the game's final three outs to collect the first save of his career in just his second professional appearance.

Daytona's RHP Kevin Abel (1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO) was saddled with his second defeat of the campaign.

Following the league-wide off day on Monday, the Tortugas will pack up for a two-week road trip, starting with a six-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads, the Florida State League affiliate of the Miami Marlins, starting on Tuesday evening. Neither team has announced a probable starter for the series opener. Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 6:15 p.m. leading up to the 6:30 p.m. first pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Tortugas will return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday, September 6, to open up their final homestand of the 2022 regular season against the Tampa Tarpons, the Florida State League affiliate of the New York Yankees. The series opens with another Shell Yeah Cookout. The $15 add-on includes the full "Bases Loaded" menu during a 90-minute buffet with hot dogs, hamburgers, pulled pork, baked beans, cookies, Pepsi products, and more. It is also a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. The Tortugas will don unique pink-clad uniforms that will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night presented by Conviva is a part of the festivities. The exclusive 60-and-older club features deals at the team store and concession stands for members and more. The series opener also marks a Taco Tuesday with options at the concession stands starting at just $3.

Multi-game plans, group packages, and single-game tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

