Marauders Split Sunday Doubleheader with Tarpons

TAMPA, Fla. - The Marauders dropped the first game of Sunday's doubleheader, 7-4, before winning the nightcap, 3-2, over the Tampa Tarpons at Steinbrenner Field.

The twinbill salvaged a series split for the Marauders (30-18, 59-54), but the team's lead atop the FSL West standings dropped to a half-game ahead of Dunedin, who defeated Jupiter. Tampa (27-19, 54-58) remains in third place in the West, two games behind Bradenton.

In the first game, the Marauders grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, as Tsung-Che Cheng led off the game with a triple and scored on a passed ball, and Norkis Marcos lined an RBI-single.

Tampa chipped away against Bradenton starter Po-Yu Chen, however, as Antonio Gomez lifted a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first and Spencer Jones lined a game-tying RBI-double in the second.

The Marauders regained the lead, 4-2, in the top of the fifth on a two-run double by Wyatt Hendrie, but the lead immediately vanished in the home half. With the bases loaded for the Tarpons and Yunior Thibo on the mound, Christopher Familia hit a game-tying two-run single to right field, and Tayler Aguilar followed with a two-run double. Brett Barrera added a sacrifice fly to push Tampa's lead to 7-4.

Bradenton would not score again, as a double-play grounder extinguished a two-on, one-out threat in the sixth, and a Brenden Dixon two-out single was all the Marauders could muster in the seventh.

In the second game, the Marauders scored first for the sixth consecutive game, as Brenden Dixon launched a solo homer to left field off Yon Castro in the top of the second and Jasiah Dixon sprinted out an RBI-infield single later in the inning.

The Tarpons would push back once again, knotting the score at 2-2 in the third on a Ben Rice RBI-single and a Barrera RBI-double off Joelvis del Rosario.

Del Rosario would finish after five serviceable innings, limiting Tampa to two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six.

The game's decisive run came in the top of the fourth on a go-ahead, line-drive solo homer to left field by Juan Jerez off Castro. Although the Marauders missed numerous opportunities to extend their lead, stranding five runners across their final three innings at the plate, Wilkin Ramos and Carlos Lomeli pitched scoreless sixth and seventh innings, respectively, to seal the win.

The Marauders return home to LECOM Park on Tuesday to open a six-game series against the Dunedin Blue Jays, Single-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com.

