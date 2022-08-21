Tortugas and Threshers Split Saturday Twinbill

August 21, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - RF-1B Jack Rogers and 1B Yassel Pino helped provide the offense as each homered in both ends of the doubleheader, as the Daytona Tortugas and Clearwater Threshers split a twinbill at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Clearwater captured the opener, 6-4, while Daytona secured the nightcap, 5-4, in front of 2,220 fans on Saturday night.

After dropping the opener, Daytona (15-30, 44-66) blasted off in the bottom of the first. With the bases empty and two out, Rogers (1-3, R, HR, RBI, 2 SO) powered a ball beyond the fence in left-center field for a solo home run. His second of the day and eighth of the campaign put the Tortugas ahead 1-0.

Three pitches later, it was Pino's (1-1, R, HR, RBI, BB) turn. The Miami, Fla. resident sent one flying behind the batting cages in straightaway left for back-to-back blasts. Pino's fourth of the season and second of the day also doubled Daytona's advantage to 2-0.

After Clearwater (17-30, 52-60) pulled to within a run on a DH Jamari Baylor (1-3, BB, SO) single and throwing error, the Tortugas snared an insurance run in the fifth.

C Wilfred Astudillo (2-3, R, 2B, 2 RBI, SO) started the inning by wallopping a double off the right-center field fence. With one out, the Barcelona, Venezuela native broke towards third when a ball squirted to the right of the catcher. The throw down to third deflected off the third baseman's mitt and into left field. Astudillo pranced home on the throwing error to put the 'Tugas back up a deuce, 3-1.

In the top of the sixth, the Threshers drew even. Following a leadoff hit-by-pitch and a pitching change due to an apparent injury, C Ryan Leitch (1-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 SO) kept a towering drive fair down the left-field line for a game-tying, two-run home run. The Marshall University alum's first career clout knotted the game at three.

It would not stay even for long, as Daytona retaliated in the bottom of the inning. RF Wendell Marrero (1-1, R) reached on an infield hit and took second on a wild pitch before moving to third on a knock from SS Edwin Arroyo (1-3, R, 2 SO).

Following a ground out to third and a strikeout, Astudillo delivered the go-ahead blow. With men at second and third, the switch-hitter slapped a single through the left side of the infield to bring in a pair, placing the Tortugas back in front, 5-3.

Clearwater would not go quickly in the seventh, though. The first two batters of the frame were plunked and, after a strikeout, a walk loaded the bases. RHP Yomil Maysonet (2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, SO) bent but did not break under the pressure. The 22-year-old produced a soft ground ball to first that chased in a run, and a fly out towards the line in right to secure his second Single-A victory and Daytona's 5-4 triumph.

Neither starter received a decision in game two. RHP Julian Aguiar (5.0 IP, 3 H, R, BB, 8 SO) punched out eight and permitted just one unearned run over a career-high-tying five innings for the Tortugas. Threshers RHP Gunner Mayer (4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 7 SO) did not allow a tally after the first inning blasts and whiffed seven.

RHP Konnor Ash (1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, 2 SO) took his second loss out of the bullpen for Clearwater.

It was another back-and-forth tussle in the opener. A scoreless affair into the fourth, both teams traded runs in the inning.

DH Hao Yu Lee (0-3, R, BB) reached on a fielding error and moved to second when the following hitter was drilled with a pitch. After a line out to third, 2B Jamari Baylor (2-3, R, 2 RBI, BB, SO) smashed a base-hit into right. Lee scored, while Baylor was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double, placing Clearwater ahead, 1-0.

RF Jack Rogers (1-3, R, HR, RBI, 2 SO) announced his presence for the first time during the evening in the bottom half. The Spring, Texas native slammed the leather off the base of the videoboard in left-center for a solo shot, tying the game at one all.

An inning later, Daytona jumped in front. C Hayden Jones (0-2, R, BB, SO) coaxed a one-out walk and moved into scoring position when 2B Johnny Ascanio (0-1, R, 2 BB) did the same.

In his first game since being reinstated from the development list the day prior, LF Jamal O'Guinn (1-3, RBI, SO) roped a single into center, scoring Jones, and giving the Tortugas their first lead, 2-1.

The advantage would not stick. SS Erick Brito (1-3, R, 2B) squeaked a double inside the first-base line and LF Wilfredo Flores (1-3, R, BB) followed with his own knock to put runners at the corners with nobody out. Another single to left by Baylor chased in the tying run, evening the game at two.

After a bunt single loaded the bags, it appeared Daytona may escape with the game still tied thanks to consecutive strikeouts. Alas, on the first pitch with two outs, RF Cade Fergus (1-3, R, HR, 4 RBI, BB, SO) demolished a delivery beyond the batting cages in left for a grand slam. His third home run of the season and his career put Clearwater back in the driver's seat, 6-2.

The Tortugas attempted to chip away, but could not complete the comeback.

Pino powered his first home run of the night on top of the batting cages in left to trim the deficit to 6-3 in the sixth. DH Edwin Arroyo (1-3, SO) picked up a single and a throwing error enabled another tally to come across, maneuvering Daytona within two.

The single and error enabled the Tortugas to bring the tying run to the plate, but a fly out to center ended the contest.

Neither starter picked up a decision. RHP Carson Rudd (3.0 IP, 3 BB, 5 SO) tied a season-high with five strikeouts over three innings for Daytona and LHP Jordan Fowler (4.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 5 SO) permitted one over four for Clearwater.

LHP Jared Wetherbee (1.2 IP, H, R, ER, 3 SO) earned his first win for the Threshers in relief, while RHP Daniel Harper (1.0 IP, H, R, BB, SO) recorded the game's final three outs for the first save of his career.

RHP Shane Gustafson (2.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER) was saddled with his first defeat for the Tortugas.

Arrive early to close out the homestand on Sunday for the 2022 Jeep Beach Show and Shine Event from 2 until 4 p.m.! Come to show off your Jeep with awards for best dressed in multiple categories and stay to hang out at the game! Fans can purchase tickets and receive more info at the following link: https://fb.me/e/2Pe9Wyq2N. The homestand comes to a close with Shelldon's Family Fun Day. Members of the brand-new kids and family plan receive tickets to every Sunday home game in addition to a Tortugas' hat, a meal voucher - good for a free hot dog, popcorn, and small fountain drink - at the gates. We recognize our summer reading warriors with our annual end-of-the-summer Summer Reading Night in partnership with Volusia County Schools! After the final out, youngsters take the diamond with Kids Run The Bases presented by Neighbor's Ice Cream Parlor.

The Threshers are projected to hand the ball to LHP Matt Osterberg (1-6, 3.59). The Tortugas have not yet announced their probable starter. Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 5:20 p.m. leading up to the 5:35 p.m. first pitch from Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Multi-game plans, group packages, and single-game tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.