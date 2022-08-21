Cardinals Close Series with Win over Fort Myers

The Palm Beach Cardinals never trailed in Sunday's series finale against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, winning 5-1 to claim their second straight victory this weekend.

For the second game in a row, Joshua Baez opened the scoring. While the No. 11 overall Cardinals prospect according to MLB Pipeline didn't replicate Saturday's two-homer display, Sunday's designated hitter did single in the third inning to give the Beach Birds an early advantage.

After the Mussels tied the game a frame later, Palm Beach regained the lead with a double off the bat of catcher Jimmy Crooks in the home half of the fourth.

The Cardinals secured their four-run lead that stood in the fifth, when RJ Yeager tripled the bases clear for a pair of runs. The undrafted product from Mississippi State would score later in the inning on a wild pitch.

Hancel Rincon recorded his first win on Sunday, with the starting pitcher tossing five innings and allowing just one unearned run while walking just one batter and striking out seven. The contest was the Dominican's sixth with Palm Beach after being promoted from the Rookie Leagues in July.

Gustavo Rodriguez pitched three shutout innings while striking out a pair, before the Cardinals turned to Andrew Marrero to finish the game with a shutout ninth.

The Cardinals are next in action at 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday at Clover Park for the first of six games against the St. Lucie Mets. The series will be pivotal in the race for the Florida State League East Division second half championship, and the playoff berth that comes with that crown.

