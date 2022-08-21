Threshers Split Doubleheader with Tortugas

August 21, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Following a 6-4 victory in game one, the Clearwater Threshers settled for the split of a doubleheader with the Daytona Tortugas after a 5-4 defeat in game two on Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

In the first contest, left-hander Jordan Fowler made his fourth start of the season for Clearwater and allowed only one run on two hits with five strikeouts in four solid innings of work.

The Threshers (17-30, 52-60) opened the scoring in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Jamari Baylor to make it 1-0. Baylor finished the game 2-for-3 with two RBI and reached base three times.

After the Tortugas (15-30, 44-66) pushed home single runs in the fourth and fifth off relievers Cam Wynne and Jared Wetherbee to make it 2-1, the Threshers responded with a big five-run sixth inning.

Clearwater began the sixth with four straight hits, including an RBI base knock by Baylor to tie the game 2-2. With the bases loaded and two outs, Cade Fergus launched a grand slam over the scoreboard in the left to give the visitors a 6-2 advantage. It was Fergus' third homer of the season and the Threshers first grand slam of the year.

With the Threshers leading 6-2, the Tortugas inched closer with runs in the sixth and seventh but right-hander Daniel Harper secured his first save of his professional career in the bottom of the seventh to give Clearwater a 6-4 victory in game one of the twin bill.

In the second contest, right-hander Gunner Mayer made his ninth start of the season for Clearwater and allowed two runs on three hits with an impressive seven strikeouts in four innings.

The Tortugas pushed home two runs in the bottom of the first on back-to-back solo home runs by Jack Rodgers and Yassel Pino to grab an early 2-0 lead.

Trailing 2-0, the Threshers got one back in the third on a base hit by Baylor and an error on Rodgers in field to trim the deficit to 2-1.

After Daytona added one more in the fifth off right-handed reliever Konnor Ash to make it 3-1, the Threshers evened the game on a two-run home run out to left by catcher Ryan Leitch in the sixth inning. It was Leitch's first professional home run.

Tied 3-3, the Tortugas responded immediately with two runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth as catcher Wilfred Astudillo singled home two off lefty Tristan Garnett to make it 5-3.

Despite loading the bases with one out in the top of the seventh, the Threshers settled for only one run on an RBI groundout by Leandro Pineda and fell short 5-4 in the second game.

Clearwater and Daytona wrap up the six-game series on Sunday at 5:35 p.m. Left-hander Matt Osterberg (1-6, 3.59) is scheduled to start for the Threshers, who will try and secure four wins in the series. Coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network will begin at 5:25 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.