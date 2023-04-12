Walk-Off Wild Pitch Completes Comeback Win

VANCOUVER, BC - A headfirst slide into home from pinch-runner Devonte Brown capped the long-awaited season opener for the Canadians Tuesday night, as the C's took down the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) 2-1 to begin their 2023 campaign.

With the game tied 1-1 entering the last half of the ninth, Vancouver started its rally when Rainer Nunez was hit by a pitch to begin the frame. Nunez was lifted for Brown, who went to second on a one-out single from Josh Kasevich - his first High-A knock - then advanced to third when Alan Roden worked a five-pitch walk. Tri-City went to the bullpen and brought on Willian Suarez, who filled the count against Cade Doughty before an errant fastball in the dirt eluded the catcher and ricocheted off the backstop. Brown didn't hesitate; the Newnan, GA native saw his chance and dashed home just ahead of the tag to warm the hearts of the Nat Bailey faithful with a win on a frigid night on Ontario Street.

The Dust Devils drew first blood with a run on two hits and a walk in the top of the second, but starter Chad Dallas was even more effective than a styptic pencil on a shallow cut. After surrendering the RBI hit in the second, Dallas went on to retire the last 10 batters he faced and tallied a career-best 11 strikeouts over five innings of work. The Orange, TX native scattered four singles and a walk on 84 pitches.

A run in the bottom of the fifth evened the score. Consecutive one-out walks put two men aboard for Jommer Hernandez, who laced a single to left for the first run-scoring hit of the year for the C's.

From there, the Vancouver bullpen took over. Abdiel Mendoza went two scoreless before passing the baton to TJ Brock (W, 1-0), who didn't allow a hit in two innings of shutout relief. He managed to strand the go-ahead run at third in the top of the ninth after a lead-off walk, sacrifice bunt and ground out had the Dust Devils threatening.

Eight of nine starters reached base and five had a hit. Doughty and Hernandez led the way by reaching base twice.

The series continues Wednesday night at The Nat. Right-hander Hunter Gregory will make his first start of the year opposite Tri-City southpaw Sammy Natera, Jr., who is making his professional debut. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. Catch all the action on MiLB TV and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

